A city councilman is a person who is elected to office within a certain area of a town or city and helps make decisions that impact said municipality. Generally, he is part of a council ranging from a few individuals to dozens of elected officials, depending on the location and size of the city or township.
While serving on the city council, a councilman works to establish the parameters of local government. Usually, a city councilman acts as a member of the legislative branch, creating laws and mandates that need to be approved by the city's mayor. The members of the body both introduce and vote on certain aspects of a city's needs and how to pay for them.
The first thing a city councilman must do in order to obtain the job is stand for election by a constituency. This constituency is usually divided into a series of wards within the city.
The city is segmented into different sections, each with a similar population count. Depending on local ordinances, an election is held with various candidates and a winner is determined on voting day. The city councilman then takes his position on the city council with the elected officials from other wards.
In my opinion, Meridian is in a unique position. As a small community, the councilperson usually operate in a council-manager form of government. In addition to these duties, the city council makes decisions regarding the following:
Approving city real estate transactions;
Issuing municipal bonds;
Approving fees and charges, such as utility fees, recreation and cultural arts;
Adopting state and federal legislation;
Confirming city department heads and volunteer members of city boards and commissions.
The strong mayor form of government normally operates in large cities, of 100,000 citizens or more. Meridian is certainly unique.
This past week we lost a member of the city council; removed due to living in another ward. Notice, one of the duties of a councilperson is approving city real estate transactions. Sounds like he could have worked to find his own real estate in his ward. Instead, he chose to purchase a house, outside his ward; due to concerns for his family.
For us to be so smart, we must be so uninformed, operating with this form of government. This happened before, in this same ward.
The council-manager form is the system of local government that combines strong political leadership, representative democracy through elected officials and professional management. The city council hires a professionally trained and educated city manager to oversee the delivery of public services and the daily operations of the city. Plus, you have budget power – money.
