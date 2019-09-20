GUEST VIEW: City financial outlook improves; progress ahead

Moody’s Investment Inc., has reevaluated the credit rating of the city of Meridian and removed the negative outlook from the city’s A2 rating. After reviewing the finances of the city and the administration based on their stringent credit analysis process, Moody’s determined the city was moving in the right direction.
It’s my position that more people are working now in the city of Meridian since I took over as mayor and the revitalization, job creation and vibrancy of our city regarding community and placemaking continues to date. I made important decisions with regard to spending additional resources for pay raises for our policemen and fire fighters and these investments have paid great dividends. The city’s $7.5 million street and sidewalk repair project is almost complete; all without a property tax increase. We are stretching the tax dollars of our citizens by completing this work with city employees and city equipment rather than expensive outside contractors.
Moody’s specifically pointed out the following list of important considerations critical to their credit analysis regarding the city’s financial outlook:
A growing tax base.
Improved budgeting.
Increasing reserve funds.
The improvement in reserve funds which coincide with new senior management and administration.
Potential $2 million surplus for 2019.
Reduction in employee levels shrinking the size of government;
Currently Moody’s rates our Reserve Fund Levels as Satisfactory. We intend to increase our fund balances to achieve a higher sector score with a potential tax increase to continue to save for a rainy day and support vital economic development projects important to the city of Meridian.
As mayor, we will continue to work with Moody’s as they review our financial position. Projects like the one’s below will continue to improve our financial standing as Moody’s continues to monitor our progress:
Economy and Tax Base
NAS-Meridian has recently begun utilizing a state of the art solar farm on base that is looked at as a possible expansion project.
Construction on the Mississippi Children Museum-Meridian location will begin in the next 60 days generating up 120 construction jobs for the next year in addition to becoming a destination location once completed.
The city, in partnership, with Lauderdale County is in the process of completing a 420 acre industrial development site, slated to be completed November 2019, and has been stated by recruitment professionals as being the premier site in the Southeast.
Major strides have been made in workforce development with Meridian Community College in partnership with our local Chamber of Commerce and industrial recruitment professionals. MCC now offers custom built job training for incoming industry.
Dean Aircraft has recently expanded operation and has begun construction of significant facility additions.
Puckett Rental and Equipment recently completed its 12,000-square-foot rental and sales facility near the Meridian airport, leading to an expanded availability of opportunity to purchase and rent large construction equipment of commercial and residential projects.
Meridian Regional Airport now has flights not only to Dallas but also Chicago, generating additional travel options for those wanting to visit Meridian.
Rush Hospital in downtown Meridian has recently partnered with Oschners Hospital and we see a great opportunity for healthcare expansion in our downtown area.
The coming Downtown Meridian Hotel and expansion of education opportunities, with special consideration given to the much anticipated physician’s assistant program within the downtown area located at MSU-Meridian Riley Campus.
This influx of opportunity has led to additional downtown dining locations, (Jean's, Mimo's, etc.) and the city is preparing for additional dining and recreation opportunities as the administration begins revitalizing the 22nd Ave Corridor in partnership with the state of Mississippi, Lauderdale County, and private developers. Interest has recently been expressed in the construction of a three story location on 22nd by the same developer currently construction the Threefoot-Marriott Location. Renderings have been sent to the city for consideration.
City officials see an increase in traffic into the city as discussions continue with the Mississippi Deptartment of Transportation to begin a full LED Lighting transfer on the Interstate 59/20 corridor.
Lauderdale County recently purchased a large parcel of property located on 22nd Ave. at the gateway of the city. The supervisors plan to build a new county government complex as well as offer recreation opportunities and offer additional parcels out for private development. This entire area is in a Federally Designated Opportunity Zone and will be a significant catalyst for additional development and investment by private developers.
Percy Bland is mayor of the city of Meridian.
