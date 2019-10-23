Once upon a time, a lifetime ago, local Meridianites pulled into a quaint little Texaco station on 24th Avenue. Customers hardly had time to turn off their engines until they received a smile and service the likes of which folks today have never seen.
Malcolm or Charles would meet them by the gas pump, fill their cars with gas, clean their windshields, and then proceed to offer them a coke or a candy bar.
Flash forward, and that tradition has continued for decades by Charles Brown at his Ultimate Car Care on 35th Avenue. Charles passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, leaving a legacy of trust, service, and friendship to so many people who depended on him.
Whether it was detailing, replacing tires or batteries, or only having a conversation about hunting, fishing, or the latest football game, Charles was a man who did so much for so many. When learning of Charles' passing, so many people have recounted stories of late-night service calls to roadsides.
When I was in college, he would make the trek to Hattiesburg to take care of my 1976 Ford LTD. If he couldn't fix it there, he would leave his car for me to drive, then he would return the next day with some auto miracle performed.
Customers remember him as their "go-to" person for any car emergency. He would always pick up their vehicle and return it in better condition than he found it. He had sources for parts that he could make mysteriously appear overnight. He buffed out dings and nicks before many husbands could ever discover them.
When it came time to sell a used vehicle, one could count on a quick and lucrative sale, just because the car sat on Charles' little corner of the world. Everyone knew; Charles would never sell a lemon. Most importantly, he was a man you could trust in any situation.
For more than half a century, Charles Brown has been a part of our world. We are heartbroken for his wife, Gloria, and his son, Travis. We don't want to know a time when we can't just swing by or give him a call. Charles spent his last Friday doing what he loved and doing what people loved him for doing.
The concept of a full-service station probably died Sunday with Charles Brown, but one thing is for sure, Charles’ lifetime of service to others lives on in our hearts.
Laura Hyche is a Meridian resident, a tutor and a retired teacher.
