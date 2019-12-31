Please join the hundreds of millions throughout our country and the world to witness on their TV screen an historic moment to record for future generations.
The Kick-Off Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of American Women winning the right to vote begins on the Ms. Liberty Float #24 in the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl Parade 2020 Pasadena, CA.
Ms. Liberty’s wearing period attire, a gold, purple , and white “VOTES FOR WOMEN” sash, and the 19th Amendment on her tablet.
100 women from all over the country will walk behind the float as well as some iconic women or their descendants will be on the float.: Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Stanton, Fredrick Douglass, and Delores Huerta, to name a few.
Title of the float: # 24: “Years of hope. Years of courage 1920-2020.”
Motto: “Upon their shoulders we stand. Upon our shoulders we protect The vote. We celebrate and build for the future.”
The Out Walkers following Ms. Liberty’s Float will continue the tradition started by Alice Paul and Lucy Burns who organized the first march down Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, DC in 1913 to draw attention to the fact that only one-half of U.S. citizens could vote - men.
Women were not suppose to be seen in public and definitely not in a march. And to speak of voting was an abomination!
Not all women won the right to vote in 1920, however..
Because of racist state and local laws, primarily in the south , women, especially African - women and some men could not vote due to illegal barriers.
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act, outlawing the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests, as a prerequisite for voting.
The CRA aimed at overcoming the barriers at the state and local levels that prevented most African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment.
Aug. 16, 2020, commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment into our United States Constitution.
Please write your federal congresspersons to submit a request for a proclamation to be issued by the President declaring Aug. 16, 2020 a national holiday.
Russia and other countries do honor and celebrate their women with a deserved holiday. Might we do less?
Ruth HK Jones
State Volunteer Coordinator
National Women’s History Alliance
(NWHA) for Mississippi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.