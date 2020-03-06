International Women’s Day, also called Equality Day, Liberation Day, Women and Girls Day, Women’s Awareness Day, Sexism Day, is a global, worldwide event celebrating the social, economic, political, and cultural achievements of women and girls while advocating gender equality in pay, education, health, freedom from sexual harassment and violence toward women. Especially in film, fashion, music, politics, and the arts.
Feb. 28, 1909, 15,000 women in New York City, led by the Socialist Party of America, striking garment workers marched to protest long working hours low pay, and the lack of voting rights.
By 1911, protests and celebrations had spread among women all over the world.
One hundred women from 114 countries assembled at a convention for working women. Clara Zetkin, of Germany, suggested that there should be one day in the year, March 8, when every country would celebrate women and their achievements. Women should also continue fighting discrimination against women and help women gain full and equal participation in global development.
Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland celebrated its first International Women’s Day, March 8, 1911.
The United States of America celebrated its first International Women’s Day, March 8, 1913. The irony is that a movement began in the U.S in 1909 and spread abroad, has just begun to capture our attention.
UN Women ‘s article states: "By 2014, twenty countries had made IWD a holiday, including Afghanistan, China, Cuba, Loas, Nepal, Vietnam and 100 countries celebrate this day. Many countries have commercialised IWD. In Argentina, women and girls are given gifts and flowers. In China, women go shopping, beauty salon, and party. This is about to change. Women are mobilising to return IWD to its activist past.”
American Presidents issue IWD as an afterthought attached to the National Women’s History Month Proclamation annually.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland and the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors have issued a proclamation asking the community to observe and celebrate IWD March 7.
Wear purple all month: symbolizes dignity and justice. Plant a samosa flower or tree.
Pledge to help a woman or girl. Write a surprise thank you note to woman or girl, become your family, church, club historian. Record accomplishments.
The theme designated annually by the United Nations for 2020: “I Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. #EachForEqual.
Multigenerational change is slow. Real change is slow. Women and girls tend to be undervalued. They work more, earn less and have fewer choices and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in pubic spaces.
According to a 2017 report by the World Economic Forum, it could take another 100 years before global inequality disappears. In many industrialised countries, from Nov. 14 until the end of December, many women work “for free” because of the pay gap. This is unacceptable. We can and must change this.
Sexual misconduct and harassment toward women, (and a few men) by prominent men, (and a few women) in power are common-place. However, most incidents are unreported because victims believe they will not be believed. Most perpetrators claim that the victims “consented.” Prior to the #MeToo movement most perps were usually believed.
Research shows that although there are exceptions, generally a subordinate will not give “consent “ to be molested or provide sexual favors for a boss or supervisor. When jobs, promotions, bonuses, and other perks are in jeopardy, however, many victims “consent.”
But, it’s a new day.
Many organizations have established rules to protect potential victims: No serious socializing among bosses, supervisors, and subordinates. And elders who take advantage or younger women and girls are deemed fleabags. Lock them up.
According to Selena and Jeon, this year, 2020, represents an unmissable opportunity to mobllize global action to achieve gender equality and human rights for all women and girls.
This day, March 8, brings together the next generations of women and girl leaders and gender equality activists with women’s rights and advocates and visionaries.
Nation Magazine: “We celebrate the change makers of ALL ages and genders and how they can tackle the unfinished business of empowering ALL women and girls in the years to come.
"On this day, March 8, we honour the women and girls throughout history and across the globe from all different backgrounds, ages, and cultures who band together to fight for generation equality and women’s rights.”
Ruth H. Jones is a Meridian resident and volunteer coordinator of the National Women’s History Alliance For Mississippi.
