GUEST VIEW: Boomers and Millennial united in defiance

In the midst of a global pandemic, the two most diametrically opposed generational groups find themselves unlikely allies to a very dangerous foe. Yes, the Conservative Boomers and the Progressive Millennials disagree on just about everything: politics, social norms, religion, family, and even sense of humor. But together, their ignorance serves as the fuel for COVID-19 and, if left unchecked, will serve to heighten the curve of this deadly outbreak.
For the most part, both the Conservative Boomer and the Progressive Millennial have blatantly ignored CDC guidelines and government pleas to change their lifestyles–albeit for different reasons.
Just check your social media feeds.
The Progressive Millennials post without impunity about their continued frequent social gatherings as they spend their evenings at night clubs–taking little precaution to guard against the virus.
Why? Because the millennial “herd leadership” tells them that “young people can easily recover from COVID-19.”
The Conservative Boomers post about booking cheap airfare, going out to eat and living life normally.
Why? Because the boomer “herd leadership” tells them “this is a crisis hyped by the media and it’s all overblown”.
Sadly, it is the confluence of these two groups that spell out disaster for the rest of us.
A Boomer frequents a restaurant in defiance of “media hype” only to be served by a Millennial who defies the CDC warnings about their health. Unwittingly the attitudes and actions of both groups collide to create a petri dish by which this virus grows exponentially.
The irony here would be humorous if it were not so deadly.
While it may be understandable that the Millennials work through sickness because they can’t afford to lose the money, it is completely unacceptable to show so little regard for others by not protecting their health and in turn endangering the lives of fellow Americans.
As for my age group – Boomers, I can’t even begin to fathom the content of an argument that justifies these actions! I understand your distrust of the media as many feel the same way. And as a former journalist I, too, am not comfortable with the current news climate. But it is incumbent upon us all to pour through every avenue of information to ensure we do not continue to cultivate this herd mentality that leads to risky behavior and endangers the lives of fellow Americans.
Maybe Millennials don’t believe death to be a real thing because their youthfulness has insulated them from that reality.
Vanessa Hudgins of Disney fame posted, "It's a virus. I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?"
She has since apologized saying her words were “insensitive.”
Maybe Boomers believe the death scenario is not real because the media lies and, so far, more people are killed by the flu each year.
A Twitter user CK @charley_ck14 with more than 20-thousand followers posted the following about her parents, “I talked to my parents (divorced) in the last 24 hours. Both think the virus is overhyped. Both were coughing while telling me this. Both are still going out as if it's no big deal. Both are MAGAs and believe it's a hoax. Donald Trump is killing my parents.”
Either way, the unabated arrogance radiating from both groups is disgusting.
This lofty “ivory tower” approach will most certainly harm our fellow Americans, weaken our healthcare system, and wreak havoc on our economy.
And if a “martial law” scenario falls across this country I can’t help but wonder who these two groups will blame.
Becky Russell is CEO of Russell Media Consultants.
