The Queen City greeting from country music star Josh Turner – from the stage of the MSU Riley Center’s grand opera house – was robust, easily rousing a nearly-packed house.
Turner’s rendition of his “Long Black Train” hit and the show’s incorporation of Turner’s wife and sons also resonated as a memorable Thanksgiving weekend came to a close in downtown Meridian. The country music star had paid respects to the onetime home of Jimmie Rodgers, and his fans seemed eager to find more to do as they spilled onto the sidewalk.
Days earlier, at The MAX (Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience) just blocks away, a smaller, no less enthusiastic crowd heard children’s book illustrator Chuck Galey talk about growing up in Greenwood and influences in his journey as Mississippi artist and author.
A church chapel exhibit at The MAX, complete with rows of wood pews and a pulpit, became the setting for the talk and a lively exchange between Galey and book-lovers from Meridian and beyond.
It’s impossible to know how many of those attending the Turner concert, or Galey’s event, had visited the core of Meridian’s storied business district in the recent past. It’s also a safe bet that most who explored a bit, sizing up the surroundings, came away impressed.
Despite lingering challenges from the pandemic, downtown Meridian is turning an important corner, with cultural institutions, business start-ups and the iconic Threefoot building, newly restored and open as a Marriott boutique hotel, all playing key roles. The evidence of change is unmistakable.
Have you noticed the robust crowds lately at downtown eateries like Weidmann’s Restaurant, Jean’s, Harvest Grill, and Mia’s? The emergence of more small retailers? The uptick in arts festival and art-mural activity?
Or the historic building renovation in preparation for a new headquarters for the Castle pipeline construction company (next to the 22nd Avenue bridge over the railroad tracks).
And just down the street, the colorful Mississippi Children’s Museum- Meridian attraction?
One can enjoy craft beers and appetizers at the Threefoot Brewing Company—mixing with military personnel from local bases, or students from the downtown physician’s assistant training programs—and, stepping outside as the afternoon light fades, spot a crowd of young professionals taking in a spectacular view from the Threefoot Hotel’s rooftop bar.
After watching downtown languish for nearly a generation, Meridian residents and leaders can take pride in a promising new picture. At The MAX, we feel a sense of partnership with many who are making things happen, excited about our collective future.
The MAX’s latest PLACE quarterly took note of this transformative phase for Meridian in a cover story. Such attention is also justified by feedback from locals who are paying close attention.
City of Meridian Community Development Director Craig Hitt sees many benefits from increased foot traffic downtown. While some may complain they can’t park close to the entity that they plan to patronize, he said, a short walk “opens our eyes to stuff we’ve been driving by. We’ve got to be somewhat flexible with what we’re accustomed to, look for opportunities to get a little exercise and to see our city.” (A city-owned parking garage near the Threefoot Hotel and Temple Theater offers free parking within a 10-minute walk of most downtown attractions.)
One young professional who chose to return to Meridian after college, marketing specialist Caroline Compton, is increasingly drawn to socializing in the business district. “There are so many opportunities to get out and meet people and support it (redevelopment),” she said. “Every time I go out I see young people at the Threefoot Hotel, the Threefoot brewery.”
Some daunting issues remain. A great deal more attention is needed to contend with crumbling buildings, such as the long-vacant E.F. Young Hotel, in the historic African-American business district, west of the Threefoot Hotel.
As he visited with friends in that area days ago, Willie Hart, retired from the grocery business, lamented the past demolition of the once-bustling Star movie theater. Still, Hart is heartened to see more visitors and preservation effort in other sections of downtown.
“The more activity, the better it will be, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “They’re fixing them (buildings) up and making them look decent.”
It remains to be seen whether the Threefoot Hotel and other changes will improve prospects for the Temple Theater, a nearly century-old performance hall recently highlighted as one of “10 Most Endangered Historic Places” by the Mississippi Heritage Trust.
But businessman Roger Smith, who manages a nonprofit that owns the landmark, is optimistic that the Temple and the nearby hotel will help each other. Some music fans will drive hundreds of miles to catch an act at the Temple, and Smith said he has booked events for 2022 that could generate plenty of spinoff hotel and restaurant business. “There will be gobs of activity from these shows,” he promised.
It’s important to our community that the Temple’s future is bright.
The steady downtown changes we are witnessing—thanks to the tireless efforts of many—carry great personal meaning for many of us who grew up in Meridian. We bought our Scout uniforms in the downtown department stores; watched movies and dance recitals in the Temple; got our hair worked over at Bill Gordon’s Barber Shop, where a sign still proclaims, “Keep America Beautiful, Get a Haircut!”; and relished visiting professional offices in the lofty Threefoot.
Sad to say, I once took this vibrant scene for granted. I don’t today, keeping in mind the truth that a city, like any human body or organization, is always changing, either fading or getting stronger. Now seems the time for smart planning, collaboration, and a bullish message for those who can help sustain this civic momentum.
I’m tempted to place a classified in The Meridian Star or some regional media outlet:
WANTED: Young professionals, investors, and travelers who are drawn to a New South downtown rich in history, culture, and entrepreneurship. This is no halting startup; the Queen City train is leaving the station.
A Meridian native, Coleman Warner spent many years in New Orleans as a newspaper journalist and museum professional. He returned to his hometown in mid-2020 to become Director of Development for the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
