Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.