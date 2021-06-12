After many years of not knowing who his father was, suffering abuse from an alcoholic step-father, and living in extreme poverty, Christopher Gardner made this declaration: “I made a solemn promise that when I grew up and had a son of my own, he would always know who I was and I would never disappear from his life. I was never going to terrorize, threaten, harm, or abuse a woman or child and I was never going to drink so hard that I couldn’t account for my actions.”
Despite the absence of a father, Chris received encouragement from other family members. His mom would say, “Chris, if you want to, one day you could make a million dollars.” She would also instruct, “The public library is the most dangerous place in the world because if you can go in there and read, you can figure out how to do almost anything.” She added, “And you know, what is inside you, no one can take away. You have to feel legit inside first.”
Uncle Henry was also an encourager. He urged Chris to become a voracious reader of books, to pursue a vision, and to live large. “Here it is, Chris,” said Uncle Henry, “the world is your oyster, and it’s up to you to find the pearls.”
When Chris grew up and became a father, he experienced true happiness for the first time. He said, “This must be what heaven is like. I was here in this time and place, being with this beautiful little boy, and the idea occurred to me that this was something that was supposed to be passed down from generation to generation. A father playing ball with his sons, sitting side by side, to look at books together. This was the real thing. It just hadn’t happened when I was a son.”
And then one day, Chris became a single father with no one to help raise his child. He lost his job and became homeless. He and his little boy spent many nights in homeless shelters. Sometimes, when the shelters were full, they would have to lock themselves inside a public restroom for the night.
Every Sunday morning, he prayed to find his way out of his problems. “Reverend Cecil Williams was my mentor,” said Chris. “He fed, housed, and repaired souls at the homeless shelter. The Reverend’s advice was, ‘Walk the walk and go forward all the time. Even baby steps count.’” With his little boy in hand, Chris continued to walk the walk and go forward. As he struggled with what seemed to be baby steps, doors opened into a healthy future for father and son. Christopher Gardner‘s true story was portrayed in the movie “The Pursuit of Happiness”
In a recent article, in Meridian Home and Style magazine, Shani Hay reminds us that children who lack a positive male role model are more likely to commit crimes and go to prison, consume drugs and alcohol, become victims of abuse and violence, and experience depression and other mental illnesses.
Hay quotes Dr. Leonard Sax, M.D., Ph D., who says, “Positive male role models are essential because emotional maturation, unlike puberty, doesn’t happen automatically. Every enduring culture has rules, has a notion of what it means to be a good man.” Sax says, “Boys are not born knowing those rules. They have to be taught.”
Hay concludes her article by stressing the importance of the influence of both a mother and a father in the lives of their children. Citing the work of anthropologist David Gilmore, Sax says, “Cultures that endure have strong bonds across generations for boys to learn from a community of men and for girls to learn from the community of women.”
Virginia Dawkins is the author of “Please, God, Help!” available at Amazon.
