Go rest high on that mountain

Sometimes people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime and quickly go.
It doesn’t matter how much time they spent with you, but how they impacted your life in that time. Some stay for a while, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever the same.
Wednesday, as I was sitting at my desk working on the obituaries for the next day’s paper, I looked up and my mind couldn’t quite comprehend the name I was seeing.
When I saw the picture, I knew my eyes weren’t deceiving me and at that moment all my memories with this sweet lady came flooding back as the tears began to uncontrollably flow down my cheeks.
Darrene Hall, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 59.
Darrene came into my life in 2015 while I was starting a weight loss program at Hall Chiropractic Clinic. From the first time I met her, I knew she was the kind of person who truly cared about you.
Each week, I couldn’t wait to see her smiling face greet me as I came in the door. She always had that bright smile and vibrant personality that made you feel like you were the only person in the room.
If I had a good week or not-so-good week, she was my encourager, my shoulder to lean on, not just about weight, but life in general. She cried when I cried and rejoiced with me in my victories. She never failed to give me compliments, whether it was about my weight loss or a new outfit I was wearing. She was there for me through the whole process, and when I reached my goal, she was the first to congratulate me.
Even though we lost touch through the years, except for the occasional running into each other around town, I will never forget how much of an impact Darrene made on my life. She was not just my weight loss coach, but a friend who always took the time to listen to me, no matter how busy she was.
The definition of a true friend is someone who has your back, no matter what. They watch out for you and assure you are not in danger. They will never purposefully lead you into making decisions that aren’t good for you. A true friend always has your best interests at heart.
That was Darrene.
This is not goodbye, my friend, but until we meet again one day. There will always be a special place in my heart just for you, and when something reminds me of you, or I need some encouragement, I will look deep inside my heart and grab onto one of those memories and smile as I remember a beautiful lady with a kind soul that I will miss dearly. I am so glad you were in my life. Go Rest High On That Mountain.
1 Corinthians 2:9
However, as it is written: “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived”— the things God has prepared for those who love him.
Cheryl Owens is an editorial assistant at The Meridian Star. Contact her at cowens@themeridianstar.com.
