A cynical world says people can’t change. Nevertheless, I know people who have drastically changed their lives by altering their thoughts and their outlook on life. You might say they became a better version of themselves by learning how to do the work needed for change.
Most of the time, the work we need to do in order to change our lives is uncomfortable, sometimes downright painful. Isn’t that the reason we fail to achieve our New Year’s resolutions?
I wish I could live a healthier life this year, eat right and exercise several times a week, but it’s cloudy and cold this morning. I don’t like taking my walk on cold days, so I’ll stay in today, and maybe tomorrow will be more pleasant.
I really planned to throw out the rest of the holiday goodies and cook fresh vegetables today, but it would be easier to take that pizza out of the freezer and bake it. I know I should renew my mind early each morning by reading my Bible and talking to the Lord, but because it’s so cold this morning, I’ll just pull up the covers and sleep a little bit more. I so easily rationalize away my resolutions in favor of immediate comfort.
We hope and we dream of a better life, but our daily habits most often hold us back. Dolly Parton says: “It’s always been my belief that you never get too old to dream. A wish and a dream are not the same. You can sit around and wish all day about wanting this and wanting that. But that’s not gonna get you anywhere if you don’t dream up a plan and act on it. A dream is a dream, and it can come true at any age.”
John Maxwell says, “The real difference between a dream and wishful thinking is what you do day to day.” He suggests that we write out a clear description of the dream. Next, write out a plan for achieving the dream. He adds, “Do something—do anything if you are a naturally sedentary person or someone who is discouraged. Do something every day that will advance you toward your dream.”
With God’s help, we can learn to discipline ourselves. Hebrews 12:11 says: “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” Athletes must persevere through the rigors of training. They will never say, “Oh, I absolutely love having to be here eight hours a day, not being with my family, missing out on what other people are doing.” However, the story is different on the day they compete and win the trophy.
God loves imperfect people, and He will help us change and live our best lives if we let Him. The Bible is filled with stories of people who were far from perfect. Abraham was a liar. Jacob was a deceiver.
Moses committed murder. Gideon was fearful. Rahab was a prostitute. David committed adultery and murder. Martha was a worrier. But when each of them submitted to God’s discipline, their lives changed.
“Have patience with all things, but chiefly have patience with yourself. Do not lose courage in considering your own imperfections but instantly set about remedying them—every day begin the task anew.” –Francis de Sales
