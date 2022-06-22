We've all been there, and we all have our story. Here is mine.
First, let me tell you my teeth were not involved, at least not today. You see today was for Hubs.
Of course, there isn't too much pain when just seated in the waiting room, but I had plenty of time for observation.
We arrived at 7 AM and I admit we were a bit sleepy. Anything prior to 9 AM can be fuzzy. I asked questions as we drove along the route, just to wake us up.
"Did you take your meds?"
"No."
"Did you drink your protein drink?"
"No."
He wasn't too chatty. But I've not gotten the nickname, Chatty Annie, for nothing.
I tried again. "We can go to breakfast afterwards, if you're able?"
I got a glare on that one.
So, Miss Chatty, just looked out the window for the rest of our ride
We arrived, second car on the premises. I commented. "It's nice to get a good parking place."
Another glare.
The friendly receptionist greeted us with a nice smile and asked. "Mr. McKee, are you ready to get some work done?"
A grunt this time. She gestured that Hubs walk that long, lonely hallway to the swivel chair that almost sinks into the floor.
The dentist and assistant appeared, Hubs said later, attired with goggles, mask and long gowns. Hubs speculated perhaps this was a dream and he had arrived at the International Space Station with smiling astronauts. At least he thought they were smiling.
I mean he heard a machine which hummed in a spacey way and the capsule, oops, the procedure room took on a glow all of its own, like, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..."
Wait a minute, that's Star Wars.
All he could think about were those horrible words. "Houston, we have a problem."
In the meantime, I sat in a comfortable, air-conditioned waiting room and clicked through my i-Phone. And yes, I did observe how brave people arrive early in the morning at the dentist. There were pleasant smiles and genuine voices with words like, "Good morning, how are you?" and the-such.
And everyone was bright eyed. Bet they had not been awake at midnight finishing up a Netflix series. Hmm.
Back at the dentist this morning, Hubs will tell you that down the long, lonely hallway there awaits a space capsule, with swivel chair and really nice astronauts, at least that's what Hubs saw early, early this morning. He has seven more appointments. I have hope maybe on one visit Hubs will meet Luke Skywalker, but I think he had rather make acquaintance with Princess Leia.
I will keep you updated.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi storyteller. She is Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.