How do you even begin to say goodbye to a place in which you’ve spent the past eight years?
The answer is, you don’t. You just say, “See you soon,” as in, “I’ll be visiting Meridian from time to time.”
Still, a goodbye is warranted within The Meridian Star, as Friday was my last day as its sports editor.
For those of you who don’t follow me on social media or perhaps didn’t see the announcement, I recently accepted a job outside of journalism in Alabama, and while I’m excited to begin a new career and new chapter in my life, the move is bittersweet given what I’ll be leaving behind.
I arrived at The Star in February 2014 after spending my first 4 1/2 years as a full-time sports journalist in Natchez.
At the time, I wanted an opportunity that would put me closer to family — they mostly live in Tuscaloosa or Birmingham — and The Star provided such an opportunity while also allowing me to cover a slightly bigger market from which I had come.
“How long do you plan to be in Meridian?” I would sometimes get asked over the next eight years, and it was a question for which I honestly didn’t have a real answer. In the back of my mind I knew my season in East Mississippi would one day come to a close, but I genuinely enjoy the town and found fulfillment covering local athletes, and so I never put a timetable on it.
In fact, I wasn’t looking to leave Meridian when I accepted this new job, it was simply an opportunity to grow and challenge myself that I couldn’t pass up. Some people wonder why I stayed eight years, but if you’ve gotten to know the people I’ve gotten to know — whether through covering local high school athletics or socializing outside of work — then you’d know Meridian has so many wonderful people. That isn’t something from which you move away unless you’re absolutely certain that a new calling elsewhere is what you’re supposed to be pursuing.
Plus, I’ve spent the past year living in downtown Meridian, and you can’t deny it’s absolutely booming right now, especially compared to when I arrived in 2014, when the Threefoot Building was mostly an eyesore reminiscent of a bygone era rather than the bustling hotel and social outlet it is today.
There are numerous people I have to thank for making my time in Meridian such a wonderful experience, far too many to list in this column. That said, there are several I’ll publicly acknowledge who have my deepest gratitude:
•My first boss, Michael Stewart, who gave me the opportunity to be The Star’s sports editor, as well as my predecessor, Tony Tsoukalas, who recommended me to him. (Funny story: My first name is actually Michael, and it’s the name by which I normally go, but the first few days on the job it got really confusing when folks in the newsroom would shout, “Michael!” and neither of us would know who they wanted. Since Michael Stewart had seniority, I opted to use my middle name as my pen name, hence me going by Drew with anything work-related.)
•My next two bosses, Dave Bohrer and Bill Graham, who not only trusted me fully to run The Star’s sports section, but were always incredibly helpful whenever I needed assistance.
•My former partners: Reed DeSalvo, Elton Hayes and Matt Case. Candidly, any credit for the good quality of the sports section during my time at The Star should mostly go to these three individuals.
DeSalvo was our first sports reporter during my time in Meridian, Hayes the second and Case the third. All three are better writers than me, and I can’t put into words just how much their talent and technical skills made our sports section as good as it was.
•Finally, to all of the coaches, players, parents, administrators and everyone else who allowed me to tell their stories, I thank you all. They say the best jobs are the ones that are really just hobbies for which you happen to get paid, and the self gratification I get out of telling people’s stories is why I’ve been in the business as long as I have. None of those stories would have been possible if everyone hadn’t been gracious enough to speak to me on the record.
My season as a full-time journalist may be ending, but I still plan to do freelance sports journalism. As long as I breathe I’m probably not going to stop writing, as it’s too enjoyable a hobby to abandon. If you’re on Twitter, feel free to continue following me @mkerekes714 — though be warned, half of my tweets are either about nerdy stuff or me complaining about the New York Yankees. (Can’t complain too much this year given their incredibly good start to the season, but the second they hit a tough stretch, rest assured I’ll revert back to wishing they had done more in the offseason.)
Thanks to each and every one of y’all for allowing me to be The Star’s sports editor. It’s been a pleasure, and I hope sports continue to thrive in East Mississippi for many years to come.
Drew Kerekes is the departing sports editor at The Meridian Star.
