DAVE BOHRER: Iwo Jima anniversary a reminder of ability to heal wounds

In my mind’s eye, my Uncle Arnold lives on.
His shoulders are back and chest out in a manner familiar to the maternal side of my family. He sports an outdoorsman’s jacket, well-worn from use, and fedora, a little rumpled. He pinches a cigar to the corner of his mouth, which is held in its ever-present, mischievous grin.
Arnold’s humor, quick wit and penchant for practical jokes remain legendary.
Another image endures, too. I’ve seen it hundreds of times as I click through old family photos in pursuit of genealogy, clues about the past or just good memories. The image is especially present this week as the 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima is observed.
U.S. Navy Pharmacist Mate 1st Class Arnold E. Fallon, attached to the 5th Marine Division, 5th Medical Battalion, Company B, applies bandages to the arm of a wounded Japanese prisoner in February, 1945 on the Japanese Island of Iwo Jima.
The compassion Uncle Arnold showed to “the enemy” in the photograph in the moments after a fierce battle that eventually left 30,000 men dead or missing became legendary, too, to his family, the countless patrons of the Troy Drug and people he barely knew who needed assistance in and around Troy, New York.
At this time, when hate and rage are unconcealed and ready to explode at the hint of the least disagreement, the photo of Uncle Arnold is a comforting reminder to me of human compassion and the ability to look beyond even the harshest of differences.
Along with the photo, I came across a newspaper article published on March 10, 1945 in The Troy Record. The headline states: "TROY MARINE ON IWO JIMA WRITES OF HEAVY FIGHTING / Enemy Fire on Embattled Island Described as ‘Terrific.’ "
Less than three weeks after the start of the battle of Iwo Jima, my uncle had gotten a letter home to my Aunt Ann in Troy after spending “eight days and nights in a fox hole under fire.”
The newspaper paraphrased the letter: “Each pillbox was an individual task of operation itself. Valleys and hills were at times one sheet of flying metal and the Marines were pinned to the ground time and time again by the withering fire.”
And yet, in the photo is the contrast of my uncle tenderly applying bandages on a man who likely had been firing at Marines, maybe only hours earlier.
Uncle Arnold never talked with me about Iwo Jima or World War II. My memories are more of him standing behind the drug store counter in his white smock, slipping me a $1 bill during a family gathering or wriggling around on a whoopee cushion in his Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, waiting for one of us to speak up, as he drove my cousins and I to yet another fishing trip to Lake Champlain. Oh, his practical jokes …
His humor likely deflected the memories of flying sheets of metal and broken bodies.
My mother’s brothers were gifted in their humor – and their service – both during the war and afterward.
While Arnold wrote from Iwo Jima, brother Harry was in Belgium, brother Robert was on Leyte in the Philippines and brother John was on an Army base in California, probably to prevent all four brothers from being simultaneously in war zones.
A panel of photos of the four Fallon brothers in their military uniforms, also published in The Troy Record, is another image etched in my memory. The anxiety it must have created for my grandmother seems unbearable, especially after experiencing the anxiety of our two sons being sent to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
I don’t remember my Fallon uncles, grandmother or mother talking about their World War II years, except Uncle Bob late in life. They answered a call, like thousands of others, to unite and defeat tyranny. They experienced hell and somehow managed to maintain compassion and humor.
My uncles are all gone now. Arnold died on March 9, 1973, 22 days short of his 59th birthday.
I’ve been thinking about him this week as we've reported on the 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima.
I think about a country once so united, now so torn internally as rhetoric of hate rages.
Arnold Fallon's medicine of compassion and humor are desperately needed.
Dave Bohrer is editor of The Meridian Star. Email dbohrer@themeridianstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @DA_Bohrer.
