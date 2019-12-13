With Thanksgiving as late as possible this year, we seem to be hurtling toward Christmas at record speed.
That seems to have to have compounded the stress as we shop for the perfect gifts, decorate our homes, bake cookies, send greeting cards, finalize year-end donations and plan gatherings.
Here’s one more task to add to your list, but one that we hope will help light up your holiday spirit, make you feel good and in the process maybe relieve some of that stress.
Please consider nominating candidates for The Meridian Star Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes to be featured in our annual Profile sections.
As we publish news and feature articles throughout the year at The Meridian Star, we are heartened by the number of people who enrich our community through their generosity and kindness. That was especially evident during our Thanksgiving week series “Our Volunteers,” which included features on women who bring food to the homebound, a non-profit group that makes beds for children, a woman who offers prayers of intercession, team parents and a woman who has offered her time at a hospital for 17 years.
Those volunteers show just a fraction of the people doing good work around East Mississippi and West Alabama.
As we’ve done annually, we will put a spotlight on stellar and heartwarming efforts in the Profile sections coming in February, but we need your help.
In addition, if you lead a business, school system or organization, we need your help providing information to inform the community about your accomplishments.
Now, if you’re feeling that giving spirit, here’s what we need:
• Citizen of the Year: In 2019 we recognized Jeannie Null, a 14-year-old girl who inspired the community to come together to build the inclusive Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground. Who would you nominate in 2020 as a citizen who has done extraordinary work to serve this community? Please send us your nomination and supporting reasons.
• Unsung Heroes: Who are the people who did good deeds, but are seldom recognized? Examples could be a youth leader, a grandparent who volunteers in the schools, a lay minister who visits the homebound, a neighbor who looks out for the elderly, a hospice worker who provides comfort. Please send us a recommendation letter that provides supporting reasons. If selected, your letter will appear in the Profile edition.
• Business/Agency/School profiles: We again will feature fact boxes about the region’s businesses, service agencies and schools. We’re asking for:
Business/Agency/School name:
Location:
Employees/volunteers:
About (100 words about what you do or make):
Leadership (top officers):
Website:
Contact information:
Though the sections won’t be published until February, an earlier deadline this year and the scale of the project requires us to produce them in January, so please send in your recommendations and information as soon as you’re able.
Send your nominations for Citizen of the Year, Unsung Heroes and your organization’s fact boxes to editor@themeridianstar.com, including “2020 Profile” in the subject line or by mail to Dave Bohrer, Editor, The Meridian Star, PO Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39301. Email is preferred. Please include your contact information so we may verify information.
Thank you for your help and enjoy Christmas or the holiday you may celebrate.
Dave Bohrer is editor of The Meridian Star. Email dbohrer@themeridianstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @DA_Bohrer.
