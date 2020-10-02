DAVE BOHRER: 47-year journalism journey a discovery of the unknown

Not unlike the last couple of days, the sky was cloudless and the humidity absent the day we first rolled into Meridian on a late May day in 2016.
An unfamiliar sweet scent filled the air, which later I determined must be from the pine forests that cover Mississippi.
My wife, Martha, and I had made the 16-hour drive from New York over two days to check out an editing opportunity at The Meridian Star and to explore East Mississippi.
Excavators ground up 22nd Avenue to the sewer lines in downtown Meridian, red dirt filled the corner lot at 22nd Avenue and Front Street and The Meridian Star showed promise but had drifted a bit after operating without an editor for several months.
Martha and I agreed on the 16 hour return drive to New York that we could say goodbye to family and make East Mississippi our home for a while, and by sharing what I had learned in 39 years in journalism, I could try to make a difference at The Star.
Four years later, 22nd Avenue looks attractive north of the bridge, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience shines above that red dirt lot, a children’s museum and the remodeled Threefoot Building are nearing completion, an abandoned mall has been leveled and there’s a solution in sight for the notoriously unsafe Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Now, I could have some fun and take credit for all of that but I’ll leave that brag to the politicians as the election seasons roll around.
Over that span, The Meridian Star’s journalists have been recognized more than 125 times in state and national journalism competitions, including winning 39 awards in 2019.
I could try to take credit for that, too, but the fact is we have a team of journalists who have made me look good by aiming high and showing their commitment to informing our readers on topics important to the community’s safety, future and financial well-being.
The Star’s journalists have given our readers deep reports on delays in our justice system, unsafe conditions at the courthouse, the neglect of children, people struggling with mental health, the cost of environmental problems and economic challenges.
They’ve produced countless reports, too, about the good people and places of East Mississippi, reminding our readers of the many reasons to celebrate our community.
Martha and I have found reason to cherish the people and places of East Mississippi, too. We were welcomed by that famous southern hospitality and met many of its good people.
This newsroom and community has taught me that as much as we like to think people from other parts of the country are different, we are pretty much the same. We all have a love of family, practice our faiths and care about our community and country.
People may say they do that better one place or the other, but we don’t know that without dismissing stereotypes and experiencing those other places and people. Visit New York sometime and you’ll discover that, too.
My hope is the people in this newsroom and this community have learned something about and from me, too.
I’ve tried to encourage my colleagues to believe in themselves and know they can practice journalism as well as any news organization. Their work is important.
I’ve tried to encourage our community to believe in itself, too, even on those days when The Star has pointed out flaws that needed fixing to make the community even better.
The pandemic has given us time to learn about isolation from family, a thousand miles away in New York, and so, we have decided to retire to be closer to them.
Yesterday was my last day at The Meridian Star, which I leave in the capable hands of Bill Graham, who now gets the great privilege of editing his hometown newspaper.
I thank God, my family, especially Martha, my teachers, my employers, my colleagues and my readers for giving me the opportunity to try to make a difference in one of the best careers imaginable.
A second grade teacher once labeled me “Mr. I Don’t Know.”
She could be cruel and I’m certain she meant her words as derogatory, but she also identified an effective trait for a journalist.
Quietly listening to others and seeking answers is more productive than pretending you already know all the answers. Effective journalists admit what they don’t know and strive to objectively seek answers before presenting their findings.
With inevitable reflection, I suppose that’s enabled me to be on this path for 43 years (47 if you count The Bona Venture campus newspaper.)
I’ve been asked many times in the last couple of weeks what is next for me.
My answer: I don’t know.
That approach has worked well so far.
May your days be filled with sunshine, low humidity and the sweet smell of Mississippi pines.
Follow Dave Bohrer on Twitter @DA_Bohrer.
—30—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.