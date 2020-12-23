As I drive through town, I see a giant tree ablaze with lights. Wreaths swing from lampposts, and garlands climb storefronts. A church tower sends forth the strains of “Silent Night,” and the music fades away as I walk into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on Saturday before Christmas.
I approach the window at Central Control; the officer in charge nods and presses a button that unlocks the first door. I enter, sign the volunteer book, and follow a female officer through five more doors that click open and clang shut. With the last click, I am inside the women’s pod.
The gray, windowless room has no tree, no decorations, and no signs of a festive holiday, but there are smiles that greet me as we circle around and hold hands to sing “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger.”
The women settle down around me, young faces atop shapeless uniforms. As I listen to their comments, I realize that these women believe the whole world is celebrating Christmas without them. In their minds, there is a giant party they were not invited to. They have been left out and forgotten, and most of them admit that it has been their own wrong choices that brought them to jail at Christmas time.
I tell them about the first Christmas and repeat the lines from a Randy Travis song: “It was not a silent night. The stable was not clean. The cobblestones were cold. There was a cold sky above. Mary had no midwife, no mother’s hand to hold—it was a labor of love.” One inmate begins to cry because she had given birth to a baby girl the previous week; someone else took the baby home from the hospital while the mother was returned to jail.
We pray for the young mother who will not be with her baby girl this Christmas. As her tears subside, I tell them about the baby that Mary gave birth to that night: He is the Lamb of God who was sacrificed for our sins. He is the Bread of Life who satisfies our spiritual hunger. He is the Light who guides us. He is the Good Shephard who leads us. I tell the women that Christmas means there is hope for each or them, pardon for their sins, and hope for a new beginning in Christ Jesus.
I am remembering this jail scene from several years ago. This year we will not be able to enter the jail pods because of COVID-19 and the necessary rules set up to protect the inmates. This year holds sad memories for many people I know, and they will not be celebrating with big parties. There will be an empty space at the Christmas table where my friend sat last year—she is in heaven now.
My sister-in-law is isolated in a nursing home, where the family cannot visit because of Covid rules; she lost her son recently and could not attend his funeral. For many families, gatherings will be smaller this year.
For many people, holiday time brings bitter-sweet memories of a family member who has passed away. For some, there is depression from isolation, the loss of a job, or the lack of funds.
However, Christmas will not be canceled this year. We will celebrate the birthday of our Savior again and always, because the baby born in the stable that night, as Randy Travis sings, is “The Maker of the moon, the Author of our faith, the One who can make mountains move.”
Virginia Dawkins is the author of “Please, God, Help!” and “Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom.” Both are available at Amazon.
