BOCA RATON [Florida] Arlene Louis Merson passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla. with her family by her side. Arlene was born on July 16, 1940, in Meridian, Miss. She and her three siblings, Lisa, Marilyn, and Michael were raised by their loving parents, Sammy and Ruth Davidson. Ar…