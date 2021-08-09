NEWTON [ndash] Wallace Glendon Pace, 85, of Newton, Miss., passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 5, 2021. Mr. Pace was born Aug. 17, 1935, in the Center Hill Community of Lauderdale County, Miss. to Bennie Deason and Myrtis Coker Pace. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1955 and …