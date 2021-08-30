Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Potential for flooding rains. High 76F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.