BILL GRAHAM: The long strange trip back home

Donna Leah McCullough, 65, of Collinsville, Miss., passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Leah was born to Joe and Ouida Winslett on July 21, 1955, in Ashland, Ore. She moved to Meridian, Miss. as a young child and lived out her life in Lauderdale County. Leah was a …