BILL GRAHAM: The long strange trip back home

“The past is running faster, singing harmony”
-John Prine, “Six O'Clock News”
When The Meridian Star’s newsroom phone rang one Saturday evening last year, I knew exactly what I was going to say before I answered.
“Coach Barnes,” I said, speaking to Mac Barnes, the legendary football coach. “Do you remember a young teacher named Harold Graham?”
“Yes,” Barnes replied. “I always wondered what happened to him.”
“Coach Barnes, that’s my dad,” I said. “He’s retired now, and lives in Decatur with my mom.”
We spoke for a few minutes about my father – who taught Barnes as a young student at Northwest Middle School in Meridian in the 1960s – before I passed the phone call along to the sports department.
I enjoy telling this story because it shows a window into my life, which started 49 years ago just up the hill from The Meridian Star at what was then Riley Hospital.
My father was a teacher, and later reading coordinator for the Meridian Public School District, which explains some of my literary interests.
My earliest memories of learning include the old Wechsler School on 30th Avenue, where I went to kindergarten, and later, West Hills Elementary.
I remember visiting my dad’s office on 25th Avenue, and the florist where my mother, Nancy, worked just across the street. I also recall lots of visits to the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, Highland Park, as well as many fishing trips to Lake Okatibee.
My family would leave Meridian for Starkville in 1979, then move to South Louisiana three years later. We’d still visit East Mississippi often, catching up with family during the holidays.
I’d spend the bulk of my life just south of New Orleans, eventually becoming an educator like my dad, before returning to East Mississippi in 2004.
After a long stint at the Union Appeal newspaper (now the Newton County Appeal), I came on board as the news editor at The Star five years ago.
In time, I would reconnect with my hometown of Meridian. Working at the newspaper helped – as many of the places or events I remember, such as Wechsler, The Temple Theatre or The Jimmie Rodgers Festival, would land on my beat.
I would meet many of dad’s former students and colleagues along the way.
Today, I’m starting down a new, but somewhat familiar road as I settle in as editor of The Meridian Star. It’s an odd feeling – this is the newspaper that printed my birth announcement – but I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead the newsroom at The Star.
I hope you, our readers, will join me on this journey.
This community has many untold stories I’m looking forward to telling.
Bill Graham is editor of The Meridian Star. Drop him a line at bgraham@themeridianstar.com.
