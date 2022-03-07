Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.