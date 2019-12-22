For those Americans who celebrate the real reason for Christmas, joy at this time of year comes from much more than sparkling trees and glittery presents. It is a joy like no other for souls who have been ignited by the coming of the Light of the World.
It is also a time for those joyous souls to shine for all to see.
“You are the light of the world,” Jesus told his disciples (Matthew 5:14). “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
The late Rev. Billy Graham taught that “throughout the New Testament, the followers of Jesus are called to be lights in the darkness,” citing in particular Philippians 2:14-16: “Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world.”
If the light of such souls seems diminished to you this season, it is likely because your eyes have become more focused on worldly things. How could they not with the message of Christmas overwhelmed by ads, politics, sports, movies, fashion, entertainment, and more graphic venues. Few to none employ notions of worship, charity, or love.
Quick, name 10 advertisements, politicians, movies, fashionistas, entertainers, or cultural idols that captured your attention recently through a display of the fruit of the Spirit, “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23).
Hard to do.
Graham's teaching calls for believers to do three things to shine. First, be counter-cultural – while others chase after physical pleasures and selfish gain, “put on the armour of light” (Romans 13:12) and live a different way.
Second, put yourself out there – you are called to be a light to the people around you for Jesus said, “Let your light shine before others” (Matthew 5:16).
And third, always point back to the light source. “Our goal should never be to bring recognition to ourselves, but to bring glory to God,” Graham said. “There’s a fine line between being a light and putting on a show to get attention.”
Think about that next to last sentence, “Our goal should never be to bring recognition to ourselves, but to bring glory to God.”
Okay, list five popular personalities you know of who exemplify this statement.
Yes, there are some, but if anything is the opposite of our culture today, this would be it. Hyping self is the thing to do. After all, that’s what “selfies” are all about.
In an article entitled The Culture of Self Promotion, brand advisor Walter Lopez notes the rapid rise of personal brands. “Gone are the days of traditional marketing and in its place are a new found power in self-promotion.”
Indeed, personal brands are the self-promotion in thing.
We are warned in James 3:13-16 that "selfish ambition" is not heavenly wisdom, but is "earthly, unspiritual, demonic."
Hmmm.
As we celebrate the coming into the world of "the true light that gives light to everyone" (John 1:9), nothing would better expose the dim, impious sheen of the self-promoters for what it is than joyous souls letting their gifted light shine bright and true.
Merry Christmas.
Bill Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Meridian.
