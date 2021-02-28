Faced with one crisis after another, Mississippi’s Governor and Legislature rise to the challenge with one consistent solution – cut budgets to cut taxes.
Where to start?
The antique condition of so many municipal and rural water systems, the federal court takeover of our mental health system, the continuing crisis in our prisons, child welfare litigation, the neverending story of our crumbling road and bridge infrastructure, our struggling healthcare systems, small business closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing PERS unfunded retirement liability, inadequate flood control systems, the list goes and on and on.
Consider the first three.
The winter storm again highlighted problems with municipal and rural water systems. As this was written last week some areas remained without water or under boil water notices. Underlying conditions don’t look to improve soon.
“Much of the state’s current drinking water infrastructure is beyond or nearing the end of its design life, with older systems losing as much as 30-50% of their treated water to leaks and breaks,” states the latest report on Mississippi drinking water issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The report estimated it would take nearly $5 billion over 20 years to fix antiquated systems.
Current funding systems used by Mississippi – federal matching funds, federal regional commission grants and loans, and disaster loans and grants – fall far short of the amount needed. Plus, the Legislature has a spotty record of providing the matching funds needed to maximize federal funding. Unsurprisingly, the Department of Health, which manages federally funded revolving loans and grants to municipal and rural water systems faces a budget cut.
In 2019 Federal Judge Carlton Reeves found Mississippi’s mental health system in violation of the American with Disabilities Act and ordered substantial changes in the way services are delivered. News reports say the state is nearing a settlement. How much implementation of the settlement and required programs may cost is unknown. But, already depleted by multiple budget cuts, the Department of Mental Health faces another budget cut of $4.5 million. The Department of Finance and Administration, which may have to hire staff to oversee settlement implementation, faces a cut of $450,000.
Pending criminal justice reforms may ease prison crowding over time, but will not remedy facility defects and inadequate staffing. “State leaders and lawmakers oversaw the gutting of the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ budget by $215 million over the past six years.” the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting revealed a year ago. The pending budget for the department is down another $9.1 million.
Nearly every agency budget pending before the Legislature received a cut by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee so they would fit within the revenue projection. That projection was set low due to feared impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The good news is actual revenue collections, so far, are coming above projections.
The unsettling news is state leaders’ fervor to use these extra funds for tax cuts rather than restoring excessive budget cuts and targeting funds to address the crises debilitating our state.
As Proverbs 22:3 warns us, “A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions; the simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.”
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson
