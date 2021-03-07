Confused or concerned by Gov. Tate Reeves hasty move to lift COVID mask mandates?
“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” he tweeted last week. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”
He told news reporters, “We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do.”
Hoorah! Business as usual. The pandemic must be all but over.
Huh? It’s not? But the Governor said….
Well, his official statements were different.
“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations,” his press release said. “Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID.”
“All persons within the State of Mississippi are encouraged to follow the CDC’s and Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” his actual Executive Order stated.
Oh.
From the CDC: "I think we at the CDC have been very clear,” said new Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards.”
From Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer: The spread of the virus is not over and new cases and deaths are still increasing. “Please exercise caution right now.”
From infamous national health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci: Lifting the mask mandates “is really quite risky.” He pointed to the surge in cases and deaths last year when safety measures were lifted too quickly.
So, it’s not the time?
While Reeves’ tweet suggested businesses can re-open without restrictions, his Executive Order (which few actually read) clearly suggested otherwise. It called for all businesses to continue to implement screening protocols and provide PPE for staff, and for masks to be worn in businesses like salons and spas. It also limited seating capacity and called for masks and social distancing for indoor arenas and clubs.
While his press statement suggested people can do as they please, the Executive Order called for individuals to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings. And it required all persons inside schools to wear masks.
Few Republican governors joined Reeves in lifting mask mandates. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her statewide mask mandate through April 9.
Why did Reeves decide to fly in the face of caution and most health experts to suddenly lift his multi-county mask mandates? Speculation has been rampant, including:
As a wannabee national political figure, this would gain him national media attention. (It did. Not all good.) Or, he sought to head off harsh criticism by hard right political elements who oppose any mask mandates. Or, he saw it as a way to raise political contributions.
Whatever Reeves’ motivation, this move is risky. Not so much for him but for his constituents. If this causes another virus surge as experts fear, more Mississippians will die unnecessarily.
We can only pray that won’t happen.
“Do you see a man who is hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.” – Proverbs 29:20.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson
