Get ready. The next national election cycle is upon us with 34 Senate seats and 435 House seats up for election. With a 50/50 split in the Senate and a 222 to 213 split in the House, control will be up for grabs in 2022.
With soaring spending and related debt, continued COVID concerns, awakening inflation, surging ransomware attacks, and a myriad of economic, social, and international issues at play, what will be the critical issue?
Looks like it may be Mississippi’s favorite issue – race.
“Race central to Republican strategy for 2022 and beyond” was the headline to an article from Axios.com that began:
“With or without Donald J. Trump atop the party, the Republican strategy for the 2022 elections and beyond virtually assures race – and racism – will be central to political debate for years to come. In an era when every topic seems to turn quickly to race, Republicans see this most divisive issue as either political necessity or an election-winner — including as it relates to voting laws, critical race theory, big-city crime, immigration and political correctness.”
“The Ideas That Are Reshaping the Democratic Party and America” was the headline to an article at five-thirty-eight.com that began:
“Many Americans probably don’t know exactly what terms such as anti-racism, cancel culture, racial equity, white privilege and systemic racism mean. And it’s likely even fewer could explain such concepts as woke ideology, critical race theory or intersectionality. But these terms are now regularly invoked by activists, pundits and even some elected officials….American institutions and voters, particularly on the left — who have become more attuned and liberal on racial issues amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and increased attention on police killings of African Americans — are now making a similar shift on other issues invoking equality and identity.”
Moderate elements in the Democratic Party may want to focus on issues like the economy and infrastructure rather than progressive positions on voting rights, social justice, and reparations. But Republicans’ clear focus may leave them boxed in.
Lately, with school boards and state legislatures getting involved, it looks like “critical race theory” will be the hot button for Republicans.
Hmmm. What is that exactly?
Critical race theory is a 40-year-old theoretical approach to understanding what its legal scholar authors saw as persistent racial inequality and racism in America. It contends that this racism has infested our legal, financial, and education systems.
Its critics see it as more than a scholarly theory. A Texas Tribune article on the new state law outlawing it in public schools said, “Conservative lawmakers, commentators and parents have raised alarm that critical race theory is being used to teach children that they are racist, and that the U.S. is a racist country with irredeemable roots.”
As with many things concerning race, it doesn’t really matter what critical race theory really is, but how politicians and talking heads ‘splain it to us.
And it looks like hopeful politicians of all sorts will be ‘splainin’ away for the next 16 months.
“And there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb” – Revelation 7:9-10.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.
