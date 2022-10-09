It’s happy time again for 617,431 or so Mississippians.
Medicare enrollment opens on October 15.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services counts its clients and 617,431 was the number of Mississippians on Medicare at the end of June 2022. That amounts to about 21% of the state’s total population.
It’s happy time because it is so much fun opening the hundreds of mailers stuffed in mailboxes that offer the no doubt best deals on this plan and that plan.
It’s happy time because seniors get to play the lottery by picking terrific sounding Medicare Advantage Plans or sticking with Original Medicare with separate Part D drug coverage.
In Mississippi CMS says only 17% choose Medicare Advantage plans.
It’s happy time because comparing one plan to another, particularly the drug plans, is so much fun!
It’s happy time because you get to search and search to see if your drugs are still covered and which pricing tier they fall into.
It’s happy time because your Part D drug plan this year may not be available in your area next year.
Okay, it really is a happy time because Medicare Part B basic costs will drop from $170.10 to $164.90 per month and many Medicare Advantage plans are lowering monthly costs. Plus insulin costs under Part D will be capped.
And it really is a happy time because the monthly Social Security payments most use to pay monthly Medicare and Part D premiums will be going up next year (estimates range from 8% to 10%).
But it’s not a completely happy time for several reasons:
1) Most Part D drug plans are increasing monthly premiums and/or increasing deductibles. For example, the monthly premium for the popular Silver Script Plus (PDP) plan with zero deductible will increase from $59 to $75.90 per month. The monthly premium for the Humana Walmart Value RX Plan (PDP) will increase from $22.70 to $30.60 and the deductible will increase from $480 to $505. The monthly premium for the AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus (PDP) plan will increase from $44.00 to $49.80 and the deductible will increase from $480 to $505.
2) Costs related to the tiers drugs fall into are going up as well as the costs of some drugs.
3) The costs of many to most of those fabulous new drugs you see advertised endlessly on TV will still cost a fortune even with Part D coverage.
Donut hole anyone?
Perk up. Your government wants you happy. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), a federally funded program operated by the Mississippi State Department of Health, helps seniors navigate Medicare (and other insurance) complexities. (Call 1-844-822-4622 or email SHIP@mdhs.ms.gov)
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” – 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.