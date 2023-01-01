Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&