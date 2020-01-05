John C. Bowen Jr., 73, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 ,at Diversacare Hospice in Meridian, Miss. Mr. Bowen was born March 10, 1946, in Aberdeen, Miss. to the late John C. Bowen Sr. and Dora Reedy Bowen. He is survived by his mother; his son, John Edward Bowen (Regina) of Richmond, Va. ; his daugh…