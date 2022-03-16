Your tax dollars at work.
What does that really mean? I know we all complain about paying taxes and tax season is upon us.
At least right now paying our tax is staring us in the face, for the ones who wait until the last minute, like me.
Now I think taxes 24/7, really, I do. But not in a "get your goat" way, but more like trying to think like the IRS, oh good grief. I have almost given up because you see I really don't think dastardly thoughts or make conniving calculations, at least not daily. Example: Take line 12 and divide it by 2 then add 3 and check the chart on page 432.
Of course, I am referencing tax preparation and what I am about to tell you is a true story.
You see one fateful day in April, last minute, of course, I sat with pen in hand to prepare the McKee Ranch 1040. This was several years back. A few days earlier I stopped by the post office to pick up proper forms.
I mean for many years I was the designated tax preparation expert at McKee Ranch. Oh, I was rather proud. I had not messed up one time. Each year all went smoothly. But then, we at McKee Ranch, if nothing else, are the honest sort. However, pride, yes, the P word according to Proverbs 16:18 "Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall."
Gulp, I have never thought of myself as a "haughty spirit," but rather a pencil pusher who understood the IRS or rather the small part I played with them. Boy, was I wrong.
So back to this innocent day in April. You see Hubs had made a career change and with the old job there was a buy out and well, short version, our 1040 had made a change from years prior.
But being the 1040 expert, the IRS skilled person whom I thought was (wrong!) I dove right into the muck and mire of 1040 preparation, although with curious differences.
A few weeks later I received a letter from IRS for additional forms therefore I scooted downtown to pickup said forms, completed and returned them within 24 hours. There's that pride thing again. Yep.
A second and third letter arrived from IRS three weeks later requesting additional forms, same song, second verse. This time included in the letter was a contact person and number. I saved it for perhaps a later inquiry but I was sure, at that time, I had it all under control.
Ah, ignorance is bliss.
Then there were four and five more letters and as well they asked for addition forms, same song, third verse. It was time to make the call.
I punched the number into my landline. In my blissful state of innocence I expected someone to answer, like the person who signed my 4th letter. But after waiting ten minutes, a complete stranger answered and she had never heard of the person who sent the letter (the 4th letter, but you know that)
And so, I started my story again. She said, "Hang on, while I transfer you to Mrs. Blab Blab." Here we go again. Mrs Blab Blab was not at her desk and neither was Mr. What's his name. So I went back to letter writing.
After six months of this craziness, one night I received a phone call from Atlanta. It was the IRS! The nice lady explained that my case (case?) was being closed . I didn't know there was a case but anyways she said a refund of $1300 was on the way to McKee Ranch. A refund, what the heck?
Now I may just be a Mississippi gal, but I knew there was no refund, however I told her to send it on. Before hanging up, I verified my mailing address and asked for her name. She hesitantly answered, "Ah, er, Cleopatra." She finally said.
Hmm.
Now I was skeptical but hey, $1300 in the mail and my IRS nightmare was over. I was good. Then the second call from Atlanta rang in. This time it was a man's voice. He tried to explain that earlier a call had come to me and well, just forget it.
"You mean Cleopatra? "I asked. He sighed. I could tell he had had a long day.
"Yes," he answered between gritted teeth. "Mrs. McKee, the McKee Ranch case has now been closed. You don't owe us and the IRS doesn't owe you. We thank you for your cooperation."
And poof, he was gone.
Later my tax accountant laughed. "You wore them down," she said. Yes, I now have someone to prepare our taxes. Maybe pride goes before the fall but I am still standing, at least this morning.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
