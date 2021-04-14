Your post-COVID-19 coming out party should be a zinger.
Something folks will talk about for years, books and songs written and movies made, oh wow, the movies.
“Say, do you remember when the McKee Ranch hosted a 2021 COVID coming out party? Man, was it a zinger! Boiled crayfish and Britt Gully belting out those Jimmie Rodgers songs – best party ever”
Yeppers! We all deserve to go all-out when the time comes and I think we are close. I try to follow the COVID-19 news (good grief!) and I am encouraged.
Actually, Hubs and I had our antibodies checked Thursday before Easter and received good news. We are covered which means our blood contains antibodies from our bout with COVID-19 last August. They will actually take the place of a vaccine, at least we were told, until July, when we will be tested again.
So yes, we are ripping and romping.
We attended Easter Sunday church services which was the first time to enjoy an in-house sermon in an entire year. Nope, the roof didn't fell in either.
I am certain like most of you, during the last twelve months, our outings have been mostly doctor's offices, drive-through drugstores, burger places and trips to pickup Walmart orders. So we were ready for something, you know, BIG!
Then last Thursday we took dinner at Weidmann's to celebrate our wedding anniversary. Oh my, we practically slide in the front door like teenagers.
As we were seated, the nice young waiter asked. “Were y'all upstairs?”
“No,” I answered. “What going on up there?” Thinking of cool jazz and exotic drinks.
He answered with a big smile “Tonight is Bingo.”
That just proves we are still “ole-farts.” But with a new attitude and outlook. Yeah.
Last night our son took us to eat Mexican at a place we had usually dined weekly, prior to COVID-19. But last night we looked around the dining room as though we were taking a meal in New York City, except I am not sure if restaurants are open there yet.
Uh-huh, NYC can't keep up with Mississippi, just saying.
I must say my calendar is filling and no doctor's appointments are listed until July. OMG!
Something I am excited to announce:
Elements Estate Sales will host their first open-to-the-public sale May1 and 2 at the Maggard home, 7933 King Road, Meridian. Y'all, don't miss this one. The Maggards were world travelers.
And the first weekend in May is jam-packed. Earth's Bounty and Meridian Art Walk are both on May 1. Check www.visitmeridian.com for complete list, and be sure not to miss The Threefoot Festival in downtown Meridian on May 15.
In the meantime, McKee Ranch is making ready. So much to do and so little time – hey, it's celebration time and time to praise the Lord for all of His blessings.
I think Kool & the Gang's 1980s mega-hit is what it's all about today. (Lyrics in part)
There's a party goin' on right here
A celebration to last throughout the years
So bring your good times and your laughter too
We gonna celebrate your party with you
Come on now, celebration
Let's all celebrate and have a good time
Celebration
We're gonna celebrate and have a good time
Your COVID-19 coming out party – make it one to remember.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
