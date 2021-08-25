Not all strangers are bad omens but this one was.
You see, it was 1811 and our neck of the woods located in East Central Mississippi was known as the Western Frontier. But for centuries prior, this was Choctaw land.
My number one reference document for local history has always been, “Paths to the Past – An Overview History of Lauderdale County, Mississippi.” In my opinion, this book is the Bible of Lauderdale County history. The authors, Laura Nan Fairley and James T. Dawson, spent years of research in order to document local history and hard to find photos.
A much-appreciated copy of the book has a home located only inches from me in my office because as you know, dear readers, I am some kind of history nut. There, I've said it.
So last week as I thumbed the worn pages, one more time, I suddenly remembered a startling fact. My mentors have left me: Ward Calhoun, Walton Moore, Hewitt Clarke, David Sessums and Ken Turner, all gone to the great beyond. I now only have Richard Whitehead left and he is one busy dude, almost too busy for my constant questions.
Well, there is Leslie at Archives, but she's just a kid, far too young but can she ever whip out good stuff on her research engines. I call her often.
As I remembered my many wonderful hours discussing local history with my mentors, I realized perhaps I am the only one of just a few left on this green earth who gives a gosh-darn about old times in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
As these thoughts roamed my mind last spring, I created a presentation (a story) about two characters of local history and during the summer I had opportunities to present for a few venues and if COVID cooperates, I have booked an additional six events before the end of the year.
I have written about them in my column previously and perhaps you will remember.
So yes, it was in 1811 when the Shawnee Warrior Chief Tecumseh arrived. He traveled from his home, near the Great Lakes, to make war. He had a plan.
I am so grateful Ken Turner made me a copy of a testimony given my a son of a Choctaw Chief who was there when this event took place. It is written in the fancy, cursive of the day. The document is dated April 20, 1887, and the interview conducted by H. S. Halbert, Crawford, MS.
Chief Tecumseh spent many months visiting Indian nations. His message, “Kill the settlers.”
Tecumseh and his Shawnees came direct to the house of my father, Hotentubbee, with a guide. My father first saw Tecumseh and his warriors all dressed, painted, and armed alike. Their dress was a buckskin shirt, leggins, breech-clout and moccasins. Both sides of their heads shaved closely left only a narrow ridge extending from the forehead and plaited with a long cue hanging down between the shoulders, garnished with hawk feathers. … streaks of red war paint drawn under each eye … a small red spot on the temple and large round red spot center of breast. ...the Shawnees danced the Shawnee war dance … Tecumseh gave his talk.
The entire production was to impress the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha, but he wasn't influenced. Neither had been the Chickasaw Nation whom Tecumseh has visited just prior to his journey into Choctaw land.
The great Choctaw chief, who lived just fifteen minutes from where I live today, then made his talk. He said if Tecumseh and his warriors did not leave the Choctaw Nation immediately, they would be put to death.
Tecumseh and his warriors were last seen headed east.
Pushmataha said, “It has ever been a matter of boast with the Choctaws of Mississippi, even down to present day, that the Choctaws as a nation never bore arms against Americans.”
Because of space, I cannot tell you the full story (the document is 88 pages) but if you need a good, documented program for your church, civic club, reading club, etc, then contact me. This adventure is too good to keep to myself and its true.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
