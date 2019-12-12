There is something special and cozy about Wednesday night church services. As one who attends most Wednesday nights, I feel as if I am part of “the Flock,” the ones who come together even after a busy day, the ones who are there to diligently pray for special needs and also as members of the People of God, we just want to say “Thank you, Lord.”
Of course, I am well aware that Wednesday night services are attended by Christians throughout the United States but Down South; we seem to need them perhaps more than other locations. Yes, we are good, strong people, but sometimes the put-downs and criticisms handed our way from other parts of the nation, who have never visited our area nor met our people, are more than we can handle alone and we need not, because the Lord is with us.
Sorry, but I am a little touchy about that.
Ah, but come Wednesday night, we bring it all to the Lord, plus we enjoy chicken and dumplings and apple cobbler. That’s right Wednesday night service also includes a meal, bread to break together as a congregation.
It is a joyful time, lots of laughter at the dinner table, with very few restrictions. Yes, seconds are encouraged. The Wednesday night schedule for many churches will begin with a meal in the dining room, followed by prayer service in the sanctuary. Also at some churches, following the meal, there is also a time for choir practice, children’s activities and mission studies, but especially a time to seek prayer for those with special needs: sicknesses, deaths plus community needs.
Again, I have found, Wednesday night is time for “the Flock” of the church to come together and mid-week prayer service is a transfusion of sorts. For church people, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is a long time to be “out in the world.” When we come together on Wednesday night, we receive a transfusion of “The Word.” Then we can move forward through Thursday, Friday and Saturday reinforced, in order to tell our story.
Luke 8:30: Go and tell how much the Lord has done for you.
During the Christmas season, Wednesday night service is especially joyful. We come together sharing December plans: The Christmas play, choir cantata, special projects such as toys for needy children, food for the homeless, Christmas Caroling at nursing homes, Lottie Moon Missions, Sunday School and Choir parties and most importantly is planning the Christmas Eve Communion.
So if you haven’t tried Wednesday night church service Down South, allow me to offer a special invitation. Church location or denomination doesn’t matter. I promise there is not a bad one in the bunch, but what you will receive is a relationship with the People of God, better known as “the Flock,” and very possibly you might consider becoming one of them. You will be greatly welcomed.
Yes, it’s all good.
Now I must hurry and get ready. You see it is Wednesday night and “the Flock” at my church is expecting Hubs and me. Come join us at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, 7330 Hwy 493, Meridian. You won’t be disappointed.
Wednesday night service Down South – don’t miss it.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
