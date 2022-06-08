At McKee Ranch, we are the thrifty sort, especially Hubs.
For example, this year in early spring, we completed a bathroom remodel and there was that perfectly good toilet. I had instructed the contractor to haul it off to the landfill, but Hubs could hardly stand it.
I mean there it sat. And I could hear the marbles rolling around in you-know-who's head. No-o-o, not the landfill, Hubs played interference and had the thing moved to our most prominent flower bed. The one everyone sees when passing our house. The one where my most collectible day lilies thrive beautifully.
Yeah, that one.
I practically jerked a knot in my neck as I ran out to see what he had in mind. It was scary.
You remember the movie, "The Help?" There was a scene where a whole bunch of toilets are delivered to a smarty woman's front yard and the TV news station showed up to film a segment for their nightly program.
Well, first off, I am not a smarty woman, no matter what Hubs has said. And second, even on a slow news day I don't need TV cameras recording at McKee Ranch unless I have had my hair styled and nails done.
So yes, I skedaddled to my favorite flower bed. "What the heck?"
Hubs answered with a creative look in his eye.
I don't like that look.
But he said, "I thought a lovely color of chartreuse, you know sort of a yellowy-green would be perfect."
"Perfect for what?"
It seemed Hubs had a dream of pink petunias planted in a yellowy-green toilet.
You know, waste not, want not. Sigh.
I told you he's weird, but I admit as I gazed out of my window this morning, they do look pretty good.
But before I could catch a breath, I saw him pay close attention to the old bathtub.
"No! No! No!" I almost screamed.
So, I diverted his attention to the old bathroom sink. Actually, I am good at diverting his attention, not to brag.
Therefore, this morning Hubs is shopping for paint and flowers for the sink. He mentioned purple with yellow daises. He does have an eye, that one does, indeed.
And I just waved goodbye to the contractor as he drove away with the bathtub in the back of his truck.
We have one more bath to remodel. I don't think I am up to it. Maybe I can divert his attention again while our contractor works. Hubs does like the Smokey Mountains.
News from McKee Ranch: Waste not, want not, yep, sometimes being thrifty can become a mountain trip, just saying.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
