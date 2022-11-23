Turkeys, family gatherings and football...
And the answer is THANKSGIVING FAMILY DINNER.
Ah yes, that day when the breezes are cool and finally the new sweater feels really good.
You know the one ordered in August and worn one time in September, when you nearly died from heat exhaustion, but still looked good. Yeah, that one. Well now you can wear it every day until around May, that is.
Ah yes, fall is finally here.
And I said, said I, in July, August, and September, yes, all three months, I said, "When the weather finally turns cold, I will not complain or belly-ache. No, not one time." And I am doing really good so far, but perhaps in March I might grumble, just a bit.
However, Hubs and I do enjoy a good (or bad) football game. We follow our fav SEC teams and months ago I marked the Championship game on my calendar, December 3, played in Atlanta, but alas, our favorites did not get that far this year.
But we will watch Georgia and LSU duke it out. My pick is Georgia. Hubs goes for LSU. Maybe he and I will arm wrestle? I will let you know who won. Ha!
But first is Mississippi's traditional game, the Dawgs vs. Ole Miss. Let the cowbells ring and Hotty Toddy.
This year on November 24, promptly at 6 p.m., as they have played the last 121 years, the two teams will kick off for one of the most exciting yearly events in the Magnolia State, which is known as the Egg Bowl.
The Ole Miss Rebels will host the November 24th game at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium located on the southeast side of the University of Mississippi campus. The historic stadium was first constructed in 1915. The stadium has received several upgrades through the years and now seating capacity is estimated at 64,038.
But Hubs said that his seating capacity is one recliner. I tend to agree.
The thing is that our turkey dinner at the dining room table must have been completed by 1 p. m. and therefore leftover turkey has been sliced for sandwiches to be served on TV trays next to previously mentioned recliner by 6 p.m.
And that's just the way it has to be, a McKee Ranch Thanksgiving Tradition.
This year, for the first time in many, Hubs and I are not hosting the family Thanksgiving dinner. I mean I feel absolutely lost, sort of wringing my hands, but I like it.
We were told not to bring a thing but our teeth. Ha! We can do that.
That boy of ours does have a sense of humor.
And so today I wish all of you a Blessed Thanksgiving celebration. When you gather, whether one or fifty souls, then love on each other. Oh, and pile your plates with turkey and dressing and pumpkin pie (save me the pulley bone).
Most importantly, thank the Lord from whom all blessings flow.
Meridian native, Anne McKee, is a lively Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
