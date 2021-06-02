I am all for knowledge, but too much sometimes is a pain.
For example, KayKay, my fuzzy pup, naps peacefully on the sofa as I plunk along on the computer. Little does she know once I am done, we will make the two mile drive to her vet. Checkup time is not a fun thing for my little ten pound Morkie.
If I should venture into politics this morning and maybe I shouldn't? But if we voters knew the real ins-and-outs of politics then we would never have a peaceful night's sleep again. I remember my Uncle Jim Downey (Meridian's onetime mayor – 1960s) as he and Aunt Edna sat upon my parents' front porch. He said to my daddy, “Howard, if I had known all of the underhanded stuff going on I would have never ran for mayor and I will never run again.”
And he didn't. Once was enough for this kindhearted, God-fearing, family man.
That's all I heard on that Sunday afternoon. You see I was playing marbles with my friend Linda Kay and the neighborhood boys, much too busy having fun to pay attention.
I didn't have the knowledge and therefore I was happy with my situation, playing marbles on my graveled road located in North Meridian.
Now I am not advocating sticking the ole head in the sand. Nope, not at all, but really working toward sifting through it all which is a huge and highly complicated job.
For example, my head was dizzy after the mayoral debate this week. I mean each had good points or sorta good points, but good-gosh-almighty, afterwards there was a lot of sifting to do.
I will let you be the judge, my friends, but pay attention and be sure to vote next week on Tuesday, June 8!
Too much knowledge can be a real problem but staying informed and well-read intertwined with critical thinking and always touched with a kind heart will see us through.
There are many definitions of knowledge. My favorite:
Knowledge means the things which are true, as opposed to opinion. Information which is correct is knowledge. Knowledge can always be supported by evidence … Plato defined knowledge as “justified true belief.”
Marcus Garvey said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”
Eldridge Cleaver said, “Too much agreement kills a chat.”
Charlie Munger said, “Organized common (or uncommon) sense – very basic knowledge --- is an enormously powerful tool. There are huge dangers with computers. People calculate too much and think too little.”
Then there is a time when not having too much knowledge was a blessing.
If I had known: (1) The person I thought I could trust wasn't trustworthy. (2) The company I hired didn't complete the job. (3) The man, I respected at first who showed up early at church to usher, big smile, handshakes, but once offering plate passed, left before even hearing the sermon. (4) The surgeon who put me under the knife was a drug-head.
I didn't know any of these things until later. And I survived, not even knowing I was at war for survival.
Finally Anne McKee said, “Go with the flow, trust the Lord completely and fill your heart with love. The knowledge thing will all work out.”
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
