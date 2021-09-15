"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow.”
-Mary Anne Radmacher
Oh, how I wish I had written those words because you see at the end of the day there have been many times when I closed my eyes murmuring this very promise. You know as Scarlet O'Hara said, “Tomorrow is another day.”
But I'm not Scarlet, never have been and neither are you, my sista.
We are pilgrims walking an unknown pathway, step by step. We try not to look back because just a glance can be terrifying. We must look forward. We must have courage.
I learned many years ago that courage is not contagious. Courage is an act which is a private decision when one is scared-to-death but has chosen to face the enemy. And the enemy, I mean what or whom is the enemy?
Oh, it can get so complicated, but one thing, always remember – the Lord is on your side. Yes, He holds you in the palm of His hand. We know but yet, we must march forward with uplifted faces and thundering hearts. It is called courage.
You remember, don't you, when the angry crowd hissed at you? Maybe it was board meeting, a business meeting, or even a meeting of the family. Perhaps hiss is a strong description. But there was an accusation and fingers were pointing at you.
Misunderstanding is a harsh thing. It can take years to sort it all out. But with courage you arose from your bed the next day and minute by minute, hour by hour and even year by year, you overcame.
And how did that happen? Because I have lived it, allow me to share.
I thought and prayed about the problem over and over and over. That's when I realized it wasn't the end of the world and I moved forward and after all it really wasn't a problem, just a difference of opinion, albeit, strongly worded.
I regained my self-confidence,
I dealt with my pain and then sought healing.
I didn't look back.
Then I remembered the people dishing on me were idiots! Haha (That sounds more like me, doesn't it?)
But it took courage.
I suppose I overreact when dealing with overbearing, smart-mouthed people. I was taught to be polite and try to get along with everyone. But I have just got to tell you, there are more than a few stinkers out there (see I was nice), whom you will never please, so move on, with courage. Oh, they will gossip about you, but my friends, we know the truth.
And really it's all small potatoes, the hissing and pointing. I have always said that “those types” have too much time on their hands. We should uplift each other, with respect and genuine kindness.
I mean, everyone is dealing with stuff, some of it awful. We should strive to provide the answer, not the problem. Courage is the magic ingredient because after all the real meaning of courage is love.
So today, I vote courage and I encourage you and myself as well, to try again tomorrow.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
