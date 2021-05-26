Mustard, have you ever thought about mustard, I mean really thought about it? Well, hold on to your corn dog and let us take an up close and personal look at the mighty little yellow substance with a taste you will not soon forget.
As I sit here with a dribble of, yes, mustard down the front of my white shirt (Why is it always white?) – regaling from a couple of hours of research, I fondly remember the many years I moderately dabbed my sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs with just a small amount of the yellow stuff. At the time I was more inclined to join the ketchup-lovers-club, that is, until recently.
It seemed as though one day out of the clear blue sky (colored with a tinge of mustard, I remember), I became attached to wonderful, marvelous mustard – really weird, but that’s just me.
I think it was John Kerry’s campaign for President that I first declared my newfound admiration for the stuff. You see, at the time, I was very inclined to search each condiment container for the mention of Heinz (thinking of Mrs. Kerry and ketchup), and upon finding the H. name, I would thoroughly investigate for the locations of the processing plant. Why? I don’t know – it seemed I had more time on my hands, then.
I sorted and categorized, taste-tested, and observed closely as others poured the oozing yellow condiment on their food. I made lists, and surveyed my family and friends – anyone who wouldn’t run away when I mentioned my mustard investigation.
Man! I must have not had anything to do! And well, mustard, that very, very yellow color caught my eye.
After much discerning and mesmerizing mustard-type-interrogation, even being disturbed at times during my sleep with mustard-colored dreams (all of this made my decisions all the more difficult), I decided upon my favorite. I went immediately to the grocery to stock my pantry so that I might never find myself lacking the golden darling.
That was three years ago, three years of living my new life with mustard. I admit there are times that the K word will creep into my daily meal planner, but not often. Just mustard and me, and we are very happy. Oh, I’ve learned there are many varieties of the condiment, wonderful, wonderful mustard that vary in strength and flavor. Example: Dijon with a strong flavor and Bavarian, which has a sweet mustard taste. However I have always preferred Classic Yellow. I’m not sure I have room in my life for more than one variety of mustard. For now, I am a One-Mustard-Woman! There, I’ve said it!
Yes, think Mustard, and prepare for a Classic Yellow Day!
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
