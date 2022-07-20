Well, you can growl a lot, but you know, not gonna help.
Nope.
Yesterday I verified, again, there are 42 ceiling tiles at one of my doctor's inner-waiting rooms. You know the one after your name is called.
"Come this way, please. Your doctor will see you shortly."
And you wait ...
Also, there are 14 floor covering blocks there too, just saying.
While waiting, I try to do things useful, like update my checkbook or go over my calendar. I figure they are ALL drudgeries so why not?
Obviously, yesterday, I was really antsy, so I checked for dust. You know behind the chairs and stuff. Yeah, it was there, just like home.
Now one of my favorites (don't tell anyone), but if the walls are really thin, I can eavesdrop, just a tiny bit. Darn it, buildings are built really sturdy now, but years ago, oh wow.
These days we just look at our iPhones.
But not while driving. DO NOT look at your phone ever when behind the wheel. Just don't!
I estimate I spend 20% of my time annually waiting in the drive-through: banks, fast food, drugstore, yadda, yadda, yadda. Sigh
Then add the 25% waiting on Hubs but I won't even go there today.
However, I have learned a waiting room is a good place to make new friends or catch up with old ones.
It goes like this:
"Oh, hello. How are you? I couldn't help but notice your last name is blab, blab, blab. Do you know any of the blabs, blabs who live in the area?"
And here we go.
"Well, this is a small world. You know my mother's second cousin, once removed, was a blab, blab."
And 20 minutes later, you will have 25 years of memories, gossip, and "did you knows?" covered by you and your new friend and it's time to go into the inner-room for your appointment, but you don't wanna go. I mean there's much more to learn from your new friend.
But you go and hope for a different room (down the hall), a room where you do not know the numbers of ceiling tiles and floor covering blocks. Or at least a room with thin walls, or something!
Because you know on the drive home there will be more waiting: pickup lunch, script at drugstore, and a stop by the bank.
So, I've made a few decisions.
(1) Bring a book, just don't read while driving
(2) But most importantly I have decided to be thankful.
Yes, while waiting, I will thank the Lord for my blessings, no matter a two-minute wait or two hours:
Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord.
Then my conversation with that new friend will sound more like this.
"Oh hello. How are you? You know I have just been thanking the Lord for my wait today, really, I have. (Expect head jerk) It has given me time to think about all of my many Blessings."
Try it and see. If nothing else our blood pressure will have lower readings, maybe.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.