Grace Fellowship Community Choir is singing and presenting again.
No one thought it was possible. There had been two grave incidents which should have shut the musically inspired Christian concerts down in their entirety. But the Lord works in magnificent ways.
First a little history. It all started, I like to say, as an epiphany. Yes, Hubs had a dream, an actual "wake me in the middle of the night dream." He awoke startled. It seemed as though the dream clearly testified to his recent thoughts.
You see Hubs, at the time, was Choral Music Director for a small church, which was located in a large area with very few musical opportunities. Many of the churches were even without musical instruments, yet the people longed to sing.
So, he thought, and he prayed, what could he do?
He approached the leaders of his church, at the time. The one where he led the choir.
Now here's where it gets tricky.
The leaders immediately said YES. Their thinking: there was a building program at the time and by pushing a "love offering" at planned concerts perhaps monies could be made to support the new building.
But friends, you know nothing Godly can be accomplished when only thinking in dollars and cents.
But Hubs was delighted and assisted by several dedicated choir members a notice was issued. "Come join the gospel choir."
The organizational meeting brought 34 new choir members from 13 churches. It was answered prayer. And on the night of the first concert two hundred sweet people attended and $800 was raised which immediately went into the church's building fund.
The choir was okay with that. Actually, I don't think it was ever mentioned. You know like, "Where is the money going?" Didn't matter. What mattered was that many, many Christians would have the opportunity to raise their voices in praise and many people could attend the community choir concerts.
As a witness to that time, I can tell you that in the hearts of choir members there was nothing but worship and praise through song. An opportunity many had thought would never have come about.
And so, the community choir continued for a few years, then woops, the new building was completed and there was no need to raise money.
The choir of 25 to 30 souls was disbanded by church leadership and as well there was no longer a need for a choral director.
This is a true story.
And so, two years elapsed and during that time Covid entered our lives and also the choral director suffered a few health issues. The choir members were devastated but never gave up.
And yes, the Lord was there all along, making plans for an even bigger and better choir. Many of the original members are as well members of the new choir and even more singers are encouraged to join. The choir is now home-based at Grace Fellow Baptist Church, 7330 Highway 493, Meridian, MS.
I ask you to watch upcoming announcements as Grace Fellowship Baptist Church Community Choir is now booking concerts and if you or your church would like to have the choir sing in your area, please call or text 601-479-2483. This season the choir is featuring Dottie Rambo selections, which includes such favorites as "Behold the Lamb" and "I've Never Been So Homesick Before."
Yes, the rather large community choir found a new home where, by the way, there is no building fund and the choral director, well his health is better than ever.
Yes, there is a song in my heart.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
