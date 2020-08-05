We have the sultry month of August upon us, along with COVID-19 and a presidential election year. It’s almost too much. One thing for sure, we are not bored.
Life has moved mightily during the last four months, although we have almost stood still. How can that be?
If I offered advice and I don’t, but I could if requested, then I would strongly urge one to avoid cable news, or any news report, at all cost. It is too crazy and the bulk of its content is comprised of untruths or at least exaggerated ones. There I’ve said it.
When the TV commentators begin their news reports with any of the following words: “Perhaps, Possibly, Maybe, Inconclusive, Indeterminate” and on and on, that is a good time to click the off button. I mean we must not be led by goofballs who only have the aim to capture the bulk of the audience.
For example, yesterday as I grazed through the channels, a news report caught my attention. What appeared to be a sighting of the elusive Big Foot had been caught on camera. A lady sat right there with him for an interview. Big Foot was disturbed because his popularity had waned in recent years and the lady explained to him how busy people were these days and that certainly it was not personal. She said, “You know Big Foot, just be patient.”
He was startled. “What did you call me?” he asked.
“Big Foot,” the reporter answered.
“But my name is Darryl,” Big Foot answered.
Now that was frontline news and I only saw it on one channel.
So yes, beware of faulty news reports.
But also, as we navigate the sultry month of August, keep tightly tucked in our memory banks the lovely months of October and November which are my two favorites. Today as we turn down the thermostat on the AC, we mustn’t forget that soon we will gather around the fireplace and remember our awful summer of 2020, but be thankful for it, always thankful.
But the news reports to watch are filled with acts of kindness and generosity:
March, April, May, June, July, August, as the beat goes on, the Meridian community has continued to be its generous-self. It is amazing how citizens of a small town continue to be such big givers.
When our schools first closed, groups of local volunteers organized food to be distributed in the local school parking lots, because the fact is most students depend upon the school system for most of their meals.
Churches joined the effort with food-giveaways in their parking lots, almost weekly.
Then United Way ramped up their “Fill the Bus” efforts, an annual drive for school supplies, which is always super successful. From there, various partnerships formed to supply fresh food and individual meals for those who needed them, there were no qualifications or forms to complete.
And the giving continues.
Now to COVID-19, today I almost feel as if I were a news commentator because I have firsthand news, along with my entire family. You see as you read along today, I must tell you I am a COVID-19 survivor. Yes, I tested positive two weeks ago but feel as though the virus actually started in my household almost a week earlier than the testing.
McKee Ranch has survived! We are doing fine, just lost a few pounds. But I must tell you, the virus is tough-stuff and not to be taken lightly. We are very thankful to report our good news this morning.
Next, presidential election, but I think, whew, the ins and outs of this year’s arm-wrestling match is so complicated that I should “perhaps” (wink wink) devote an entire column to the goings-on. So stay tuned, it’s gonna get dicey.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.