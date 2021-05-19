Surviving is nothing new for my hometown of Meridian.
Actually I think the Queen City could, or perhaps should, publish a Surviving Primer with detailed instructions: How to Survive and Survive and Survive, Again.
And always the main ingredient has been and continues to be the people, our good people.
Early history in the Western Frontier (now Meridian and Lauderdale County, in part) was rough and tumble. W. H. Sparks, author, said, “The country gave character to the people: both were wild and poor; both were sui generis (unique) in appearance and production, and both seeming to fall away from the richer soil (like Natchez) and were better people of the western portion of the state.”
Did you read that? We were “better people of the western portion of the state.”
My comment, “Not surprising to me.”
So there you have it. Earliest settlers were hardworking, God-fearing and determined to survive – hmm, not much has changed in that regard.
We survived The Civil War and General Sherman's burning of Meridian in February, 1864, when he proclaimed, “Meridian no longer exists.”
I must add, “Sorry, General, you were wrong.”
We survived the cyclone (tornado) of 1906, when Front Street was totally destroyed, nothing was saved. It was 1906 when weathermen were nonexistent, no radar to warn the public. Our folks were at mercy from the violent winds. People from across America offered to send people and money to help restore the town but Meridian rose again under its own strength. More than 50 citizens were killed, including the chief of police.
There was one bright spot. Meridian’s mayor at the time had two prize hens and they were swept away with the wind however a week later were found on 23rd Avenue, unharmed. It’s a mystery how the chickens were transported eight blocks with all of their feathers intact.
And that's just two incidents when survival and the rebuilding of Meridian seemed almost hopeless, but hey, it happened.
The Queen City never gives up hope.
One of the giant personalities of the time was the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha. He was a friend to all, assisted the settlers, although the Choctaw Nation dominated the land. He helped pioneers adapt to their hard scrabble life as they then taught his people, especially the children, reading, writing, and numbers.
The settler women introduced Choctaw ladies to the spinning wheel and new ways to make clothing and other essential items. Chief Pushmataha and his braves assisted General Andrew Jackson during the 1815, Battle of New Orleans. Some have said, without these brave Choctaw warriors, the battle could have been lost.
And all of these things I've listed today took place right here in Meridian or very nearby, plus there are many that I haven't had the space to mention in this column today.
My main message – Queen City, surviving is not our first “rodeo” as my Hubs would say. Hey we've been “around ” when it comes to surviving.
And so it is, with the survival of COVID-19. When the entire nation, indeed, the entire world closed shop, well Meridian did too, yes we did, but the difference, the mighty difference was our good people. While we sat home and only went out for necessities wearing masks, our minds were clicking.
No, we didn't sit still. We cleaned the house and yard. We gathered items to share with others, we clicked along on our computers, we made plans and most importantly, we prayed.
“Dear Lord, let this cruel pandemic be over.”
Some of those who made plans and continue to work include all of our churches, who held virtual sermons, even though most had never even heard of virtual prior to the pandemic. And so many organizations kept the home fires burning by sending emails, texts, FB messages and sometimes, even made an ole-fashion phone call.
Leaders from the City of Meridian, Lauderdale County, plus many civic organizations and this newspaper, encouraged our people as we all stared into the unknown, unknown for those living in the 21st century. Fear is real.
I must mention a recent particularly active FB page, Queen City Social. The amount of encouragement, new ideas, and hope, always hope, generated by this page is astounding. I can almost hear the thumping of a multitude of excited hearts when reading the posts. However really, it's our people just being our people.
Queen City, surviving – nothing new but oh so, precious.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
