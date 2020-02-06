Ah, breathe deep, but not too deeply (cough, cough), because you see a two-year-study released in 2001 by the CSIRO in Australia found there could be several health problems resulting from that wonderful smell.
Good grief, must there always be a problem with good stuff?
But hey, even if your ride is 15-plus years old, there is an opportunity to still have the wonderful aroma. Yes, just buy it in the spray can, much cheaper, I’d say.
But at the McKee Ranch, we took advantage of an offer by General Motors for their employees. When I worked there we could buy a new GM vehicle located on a dealer’s lot (or we could order) and as employees the selling price was 2% below dealer cost, plus all rebates applied as well.
We were Class A buyers. I felt important, I mean Class A, that’s good, right? So yes, we enjoyed the new car smell every two years.
But now, as a retiree, although the same deal is available, Hubs and I are happy with a used car (bought new). No, we don’t miss the new car smell, very much, that is. These days when we think about car payments, we go buy a spray can for $9.99, instead.
Occasionally, today when I take a deep sniff, I declare the new car smell is still there. They say, “It’s all in the eye of the beholder” or the sniff of the sniffer, I suppose. Of course, I am primarily familiar with the GM new car smell and it is mighty fine, but I have driven a couple of new Lincolns in my day and well, I never coughed … only when writing the check.
But this week, the final payment on my 2014 GMC SUV cleared the bank and I can clearly detect the new car smell once again. Also we have low mileage – the average per year is 15,000. Yep, we’re there and with a can of spray, we’re all set. We are very thankful.
New car showing date used to be a big deal. Everyone from our GMAC office trekked downtown for the big party when the sheet-draped new models were revealed. There were city officials, radio and TV personalities and newspaper reporters all in attendance. The refreshment table sat to the side loaded with cookies and punch. Helium balloons decorated the showroom.
GM representatives from Jackson, New Orleans and occasionally Detroit-City, dressed in nice suits and ties with black, shiny Florshiem shoes, attended. At this period of time, the only women were the girls from the dealership’s office, who rushed around serving coffee and keeping an eye on the refreshment table and of course, our group of office girls.
Yes, it was a different time. But the new car smell was the same.
I hope each of you have the thrill one day to purchase a new car. That purchase is more than a status symbol. It is an investment for your family and there is nothing like a good ride, all shiny, plus of course, the new car smell.
Now in my new life as a storyteller promoting Mississippi, with Hubs, as my driver, we traverse the back roads and interstates as we, too, enjoy the new car smell, even if only with a spray can, however, this morning after I checked the bank balance and confirmed that the final payment had cleared the bank, I took a deep sniff.
Yep, the new car smell is still there.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
