Oh, okay I know. Our state bird is multi-talented and more than aggressive, just ask my rescue pup, KayKay.
Zoom and attack, peck here, peck there —poor little KayKay endures all of this when just trying to take her morning walk.
But what is this 4 a.m. piercing trill? That’s right, I said 4 a.m.
Yeppers, this bird has set up shop in the holly bush located right outside the bedroom window and the feathered one starts his/her day at 4 a.m. therefore I start my day then as well. Grrr!
Two years ago, the same thing happened. I wonder if it’s the same bird? If so I’m not feeling it. Ha!
Have you ever listened for birds singing in the dark? Well, it’s different and not exactly bird watching.
But the thing is this mockingbird is a 4 a.m. soloist and it seems only presents its talent for Hubs, KayKay and me.
That’s right, no other bird trills a peep before daybreak, at least not at McKee Ranch. I’m a witness.
And dedication is top priority for the beaked one. Yep, 24/7, never takes a break and never, ever sleeps in. Sigh.
But I know eventually, probably within two months the mama or papa bird will be feeding babies and giving flying lessons. It’s really sweet.
Yes, a family caring for their young, protecting them from the enemies at McKee Ranch, feeding them the best five course meals available, building a top-notch home for the little ones, their legacy and next generation.
Educating them, teaching them the ins and outs of bird life, how to get along with each other and perhaps most importantly the art of self defense — peck, peck, zoom, zoom.
And then the singing lessons — I’ve really thought about this. (Yes, I do have a lot of time on my hands). Do the talented songbirds present their many songs for each other or only for humans?
I’ve come to the realization that the beautiful twills of the mockingbird are for Mississippians. Yes, it’s true. Are they not the Mississippi State Bird?
But really, 4 a.m.?
And so I’ve decided to enjoy the birds and pay attention to their family inspired lifestyle. A human can learn great family value when darting the feathered zoom machines. As always, we should look for the good and in this case, admire the mouthy ones because their songs really are beautiful.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the Director of the Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and the Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
