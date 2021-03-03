This morning the sun shines gloriously, Purple Martins tweet their special melodious song, and our broken limbs from the recent ice storm are on the street ready for the county to take them away.
I have hope.
Only one little thing, our Blue Birds are mad.
You see there was a kerfuffle when the Martins arrived on Monday afternoon. Yep, the Blues had taken over and were settled nicely in Martin territory.
I noticed a few days ago the Blues were busy cleaning Martin gourds. I thought that no good would come of it because our Martins always arrive the first week of March and claim their gourds which are located at McKee Ranch.
But it was maybe because of our recent ice storm that the Blues were determined to take over Martin gourds this year. Maybe the Blues figured there was no way, absolutely impossible for the gourd birds, i.e., the Martins to make it to McKee Ranch this year. Why the weather was too cold and messy. I can see their reasoning.
But anyway, it was a ferocious battle, squawking, feathers flying, and out-and-out combat. Hubs and I were carrying in groceries but had to stop and watch. We sat everything down on the porch and grabbed an icy chair. This was too good to miss.
I admit we were rooting for the Martins because we enjoy their March to July visit each year. We can clearly see when their nests are built, when the babies first pop their heads out to meet the world, and then the most exciting time is flying lessons.
So yes, we are Martin fans but then I am always a little inclined to support an underdog and the Blues were outmatched. They were smaller and not as aggressive, plus outnumbered but on this day, but the Blues were not going to be put out easily.
It was tit for tat, in and out, dip and dart to the bitter end and at last, the Martins prevailed. The Blues flew away in defeat but not entirely.
A few years ago Hubs built a Bird Village with the cutest bird houses. Ones we found while on vacation in the Smokey Mountains, all handmade and just delightful. The Blues immediately made the village their own and seemed happy there.
But as neighbors with the Martins, perhaps the Blues coveted the mighty gourds. They were nearer to the sky, more spacious, upscale and in a better neighborhood, although the two abodes sit only one hundred feet apart.
However neighbors will be neighbors so on Monday morning when the Martins had not yet arrived, the Blues made their move.
This morning, a few days post the bird battle, I gazed out my kitchen window, I saw the Blues busy at work. They had cleaned and seemed to be building new nests in the Bird Village. I heard chatter and sweet chirps, nothing aggressive so perhaps the neighborhood will settle down and spring will be calm and serene.
We need that.
So this morning I walked to the front porch and I saw purple heads poking out of the gourds. Ah, I thought as I observed that it seemed the Martins were able to move right into their homes without too much cleaning. Yeah, the Blues had been accommodating neighbors this year, sort of.
If only we humans would pay attention. What lessons could be learned from our feathery friends. Yes, they fight but can compromise and it is all to benefit their families and home life; a hope for tomorrow.
“Hope” is the thing with feathers
BY EMILY DICKINSON
“Hope” is the thing with feathers -
That perches in the soul -
And sings the tune without the words -
And never stops - at all -
And sweetest - in the Gale - is heard -
And sore must be the storm -
That could abash the little Bird
That kept so many warm -
I’ve heard it in the chillest land -
And on the strangest Sea -
Yet - never - in Extremity,
It asked a crumb - of me.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
