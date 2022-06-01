Really, a good storm? Is there such a thing?
Not all storms come to disrupt your life,
some come to clear your path.
– Unknown
I so wish this thought had occurred to me many years ago, then I would not have stressed so much. We all suffer storms, perhaps sickness, job loss, or mean people, but "this too shall pass."
You remember, don't you? That time when your world fell apart. I mean back then it was hard to open the window shades in the morning. The glare of the sun was so painful. And the blue, blue sky was just plain mean.
Oh boy, you were in a mess.
But yet, somehow you recovered. It was day by day, minute by minute, and one morning you flung open the shades and smiled at the sun. It was a good day. The storm had passed.
It was time to move on, time to plan and perhaps shift your goal. Not every plan must follow the blueprint. Changes can be made. So, make them without looking back.
You know that "looking back' stuff can cause trouble. The "what-if's" and "maybe I should have" -- don't go there. Stay your path; it will all work-out.
But there will be more storms; that's just life. Yes, the last one had cleared your path but more clutter will arrive sooner or later. When the time comes, and it will come, remember how strong you are, then shake it off and go forward.
The Storm
In furry and terror
the tempest broke,
it tore up the pine
and shattered the oak,
yet the hummingbird hovered
within the hour
sipping clear rain
from a trumpet flower.
– unknown
The words of this poem are a comfort to me. They tell me time marches on and in the end, all is well. We must remember on those bad days when we think the blue, blue sky isn't blue but mean. We must, absolutely must remember by morning our path will have become clear again.
Calm After the Storm
Finally the storm has calmed
Puddles are the footprints left
Ripples from the pounding rain
Are slowly becoming smaller
As the delicate drops barely make an impact
The water is not like murky mud
Is getting clearer, not crystal yet
But I look and see my reflection
I am starting to see the real me staring back.
– Jennifer Birchall
The poem says the real me. The storm will never take away the real you, no matter the pain, you will still be there smiling at the world, after the storm.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite. She is a Mississippi historian and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
