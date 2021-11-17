I am just fresh from vacation and I must tell you it is worse, or maybe better, than I thought.
Yep, our world is now ran by dogs, puppies, canines, of all breeds and I must say they are doing a good job. So why not turn it all over to them? Can't get any worse, just saying.
Think of the election of 2020. Yeah the dog-way is best.
A revelation: Pups are now allowed to eat with their humans in selected restaurants. Really! And of course the number one family pet has been welcomed at hotels for many years. There are puppy inspired department stories, specialty shops, with dog toys and high-brand food, healthy, low cal, high protein -- you name it. The fuzzy's eat better than we humans on any given day.
But wait a minute, are we humans not in charge?
No, is the short answer.
We gave up decision making when the pups crept into our hearts. It is about our love for them and they for us. You remember the old adage, "I wish that I were as wonderful as my dog thinks I am." Yeah well, that's it. Think about it. Perhaps with a dog-ran society love would return to humanity. Just a thought but it could happen.
Okay the world would be a little more hairy, slobbery and maybe smelly, but think about those snuggles and juicy kisses and I am not talking about Hubs.
Oh, the innocence of a dog-world.
Innocence is a word not used too often in our world of today, certainly not in politics. Ah, the "P" word, I said it.
So yes, I returned from vaca with a new outlook, perhaps a new belief about the future and as I thought, I considered maybe the reorganization of the US Congress, yes, strange but comforting thoughts came to mind.
You see I have a vision, a new dog-ran world where there would be no elections thus a savings of trillions of dollars.
Hey, I am on to something here.
The roles would be decided only by tricks: (1) Play dead. (2) Howl (3) Roll over (4) Sit (5) Fetch.
The way I figure it, most politicians know these tricks anyways but dogs are cuter.
And all government buildings would be equipped with spas, runs, play-yards and loads of doggie treats. Happy Dog! Happy Government! Or something like that.
Now in my new world, each household would have a representative, like a paw-vote. The doggie would speak (bark) for their family. And because the pups love us so much, it would all be good.
Oh and all correspondences would be virtual because pups aren't perfect. No need for a growl or snarl. We Americans have dealt with that long enough.
So yes, the Nancy's and Kevin's of the world should move over because soon, very soon, the dogs will arrive. They have a big job to do.
"When the world around us is going crazy and I am losing faith in humanity, I just have to take one look at my dog to know that good still exists."
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
