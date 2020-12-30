ANNE MCKEE: The 2020 Christmas Star

In my lifetime there has never been an unsettling year like 2020 therefore it is fitting that a calming, beautiful display of what I think is a hope for better things was seen in the south western sky last week.
I hope you saw it because the same celestial display will not occur again for more than 700 years.
Maybe in 700 years we earthlings will have gotten our act together? What do you think?
Oh, we all blab along about love, respect and fairness but when will the nation really believe it?
I think here in Mississippi we are closer to a tranquil lifestyle than in the other 49. And why would that be?
Well, get a cup of coffee or glass of sweet tea and I’ll put it on you with a Mississippi slant, of course.
First, have you ever witnessed the virtual helping hand as displayed in our State? From food to medical needs, the people, our people step-up to give a helping hand, without judging, just with a heart of giving.
So okay, we Mississippians support our many churches in magnificent ways and out of that support by the congregation comes an abundance of help for any who are in need. Just let the church know and something will be done to help.
Another thing (I’m on a roll now!), during this year of COVID 19, the State has not played it out as a political ploy. Quietly working through the red tape, Mississippians were dedicated to saving lives. Yes, saving lives is what it’s all about, not soliciting votes.
We Mississippians have always dealt with being the underdog so we keep working to benefit our people. If we don’t do it, who will?
There you have it. Love, respect and fairness does work. Just take a look at these three elements of greatness as displayed in Mississippi.
So as Hubs and I gazed upon the Christmas star last week, there was a calm brilliance of light. And the light seemed to say that everything will be alright. We will get through this time of unrest and once again love will be the victor.
Happy New Year to all. Look for the best to come.
