During these days of December, I’ve had a great honor and that is to tell Christmas stories for the children of our community.
During this period of time, I’ve seen approximately five hundred little ones, and yes, the joy has been completely mine. The sweetness accented in their beautiful faces, with their sparkling eyes and brilliant smiles, made this time one of the happiest of my entire life.
The children proved to be good listeners as their eyes gazed into mine and smiles covered their faces.
I remember the sweet, little ones at the Mississippi Childrens Museum - Meridian, when I shared the News From the North Pole.
I explained that at the North Pole there are no McDonald’s, KFC, or even a grocery store – no, not a one, and their little jaws dropped.
One inquired, “Where do you buy the food to cook for Santa and his helpers?”
Well, I had to think pretty quick (this kid was very sharp) as I explained that once a month an airplane dropped boxes of food at Santa’s place up at the North Pole, and the helpers gathered them to bring to Mrs. Claus.
“Oh,” the child nodded his head, and I’m certain his mind visualized the entire scene of miles and miles of snow, and an airplane as it appeared in the bright blue sky to drop the boxes.
And then there was the little boy at the Peppermint Pops Event, who asked the ultimate question. "Is Santa ever naughty?"
Whew! I'm still thinking on that one.
It's the magic of Christmas.
There were many questions about the sleigh and reindeer. Of course, the children understood when I answered that Rudolph and the gang were resting for the big trip on December 24, and the sleigh was resting as well.
I talked about the joy I received by visiting their beautiful State of Mississippi where I could see the green piney woods and large blue lakes, because I couldn’t see these things at the North Pole, too much snow and ice
Yes, the magic of storytelling comes full circle at this time of year.
But I must end this special Christmas column by reminding everyone that the greatest story ever told is found in the Gospel of Luke:
And it came to past in those days…and Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth into Judea unto the city of David which is called Bethlehem to be taxed with Mary, his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her first-born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn…and his name was called JESUS.
Merry Christmas to all ...
Meridian native Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
