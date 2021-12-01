It was cold last Tuesday morning. The weather we have all longed for finally arrived and I rather enjoyed seeing my breathe in front of my face as I walked to the garage.
It was errand day, and I was reminded of a cartoon.
The pup, with tail wagging, happily peered out the car window and explained to his friend, who stood at the gate. You see the fuzzy one was taking a ride on errand day with his Mama, whom he trusted wholeheartedly. He said, with great joy, "First, we are riding to the drugstore, then the post office and to the Vet where I will be tutored."
Oh, the innocence.
Last Tuesday my errand day was similar: drugstore, post office, bank, but then, it all changed. Allow me to explain.
As I pulled my SUV into traffic, I found myself behind a loaded cattle truck. Yes, a beef rancher was headed to the stockyard. At first, I was concerned about traffic. The big truck was so slow and as usual I was in a hurry.
So as we slowly plodded along, I had more time to pay attention. Of course, I always watch traffic but sort of on automatic, but last Tuesday I was really in the zone and that's when I saw her.
Staring directly at me through the back opening of the cattle truck was a big, white face with black eyes.
As I mentioned, it was a long, truck and seemed packed, but this one cow stood almost face to face with me, a direct stare, no blinks, or so it seemed.
And I wondered, maybe she sought a friendly face and as well I wondered if she knew that this was her last ride, and she needed a friend.
Now I love a grilled steak as well as anyone and I have never pondered animal cruelty, environmental issues, or climate change. Why my grandparents would have thought I was crazy and Hubs, well let's just say he would take me directly to the ER -- gotta be something bad wrong with this woman.
Just like a man ... and no, he's not getting my steak.
But honestly, I have never thought beyond the steak on my platter, if it's medium-well and if I think it's worth the money. And maybe I shouldn't go any further with my thoughts.
You see a few years back when I was punching channels, I came across a documentary on MPB. Now I love MPB and documentaries, but on this day the subject was hot dogs, yes, I said HOT DOGS!
Well, well, ... well, well. That's when hot dogs were removed from my meal selections and have just now returned, although sporadically. You see now if I don't think about the documentary, I can down a dog.
Let's move on.
But I have gotten ahead of myself because perhaps the cows were just out for a ride or maybe had been to the Vet for shots, or something fun in the cow world. Yes, that could be it.
But my overwhelmingly, mostly correct, gut told me something different. Yep, this truck of cattle was on the way to market.
As the truck turned to Highway 80 toward their final destination, the white face continued to stare, not a smile, not a frown, just a face out for a ride and I was reminded that we are all out for a ride. We should make the most of it, because one day, one day soon, we will reach our destination.
So as we take our rides, always search for a friendly face. Maybe I am a little demented, but I think, if we had had more time, Miss Whiteface and I could have become friends in a bovine-way, of course.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
